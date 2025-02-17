Nick Park's Wallace & Gromit wins two BAFTAs in record-breaking night

One of Lancashire’s most famous duos, Wallace and Gromit, have won not one but two BAFTA awards!

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards - better known as the BAFTAs- were held at The Royal Festival Hall in London last night.

Although the UK had no success in the high-profile categories, it did have one of its best nights at the Bafta film awards for many years.

Included in the list of UK winners at the prestigious ceremony were Wallace & Gromit - the creations of Preston born Nick Park- thanks to their latest film, Wallace and Gromit: A Vengeance Most Fowl.

Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham attend the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images) | Getty Images

What did Wallace and Gromit win?

Wallace and Gromit: A Vengeance Most Fowl, picked up two Baftas.

The first win was for best children’s and family film which was a new award this year.

Penwortham local Nick took to the stage alongside his fellow director for the film, Merlin Crossingham, and the film’s producer Richard Beek to be presented with the award by singer Camilla Cabello.

Wallace and Gromit also then won best animated film and this was a record win, being the UK’s first ever success in this category.

When on stage for this award, Nick said: "I didn't actually write a second speech.

"Well, the main thing, people often say as animators you need a lot of patience, and it is very true, but the people who have patience is our loved ones."

Who else won an award?

The full awards list is below, including the winners and the nominees:

Best film

Winner: Conclave

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Pérez

Outstanding British film

Winner: Conclave

Bird

Blitz

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Leading actress

Winner: Mikey Madison - Anora

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths

Demi Moore - The Substance

Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun

Leading actor

Winner: Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Hugh Grant - Heretic

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Supporting actress

Winner: Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez

Selena Gomez - Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl

Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Supporting actor

Winner: Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Yura Borisov - Anora

Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Director

Winner: The Brutalist - Brady Corbet

Anora - Sean Baker

Conclave - Edward Berger

Dune: Part Two - Denis Villeneuve

Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard

The Substance - Coralie Fargeat

Bafta Fellowship

Winner: Warwick Davis

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Winner: Kneecap

Hoard

Monkey Man

Santosh

Sister Midnight

Film not in the English language

Winner: Emilia Pérez

All We Imagine As Light

I'm Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Outstanding British contribution to cinema

Winner: MediCinema, the British charity dedicated to improving the wellbeing of patients in NHS hospitals

Documentary

Winner: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

No Other Land

Will & Harper

Animated film

Winner: Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Flow

Inside Out 2

The Wild Robot

Children's and family film

Winner: Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Flow

Kensuke's Kingdom

The Wild Robot

Original screenplay

Winner: A Real Pain

Anora

The Brutalist

Kneecap

The Substance

Adapted screenplay

Winner: Conclave

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)

Winner: David Jonsson

Marisa Abela

Jharrel Jerome

Mikey Madison

Nabhaan Rizwan

Original score

Winner: The Brutalist - Daniel Blumberg

Conclave - Volker Bertelmann

Emilia Pérez - Camille, Clément Ducol

Nosferatu - Robin Carolan

The Wild Robot - Kris Bowers

Casting

Winner: Anora

The Apprentice

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Kneecap

Cinematography

Winner: The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

Costume design

Winner: Wicked

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Nosferatu

Editing

Winner: Conclave

Anora

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Kneecap

Production design

Winner: Wicked

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Make-up and hair

Winner: The Substance

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

Wicked

Sound

Winner: Dune: Part Two

Blitz

Gladiator II

The Substance

Wicked

Special visual effects

Winner: Dune: Part Two

Better Man

Gladiator II

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

British short film

Winner: Rock, Paper, Scissors

The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing

Marion

Milk

Stomach Bug

British short animation

Winner: Wander to Wonder

Adiós

Mog's Christmas