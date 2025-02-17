Nick Park's Wallace & Gromit wins two BAFTAs in record-breaking night

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Feb 2025, 11:11 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

One of Lancashire’s most famous duos, Wallace and Gromit, have won not one but two BAFTA awards!

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards - better known as the BAFTAs- were held at The Royal Festival Hall in London last night.

Although the UK had no success in the high-profile categories, it did have one of its best nights at the Bafta film awards for many years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Included in the list of UK winners at the prestigious ceremony were Wallace & Gromit - the creations of Preston born Nick Park- thanks to their latest film, Wallace and Gromit: A Vengeance Most Fowl.

Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham attend the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham attend the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham attend the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images) | Getty Images

What did Wallace and Gromit win?

Wallace and Gromit: A Vengeance Most Fowl, picked up two Baftas.

The first win was for best children’s and family film which was a new award this year.

Penwortham local Nick took to the stage alongside his fellow director for the film, Merlin Crossingham, and the film’s producer Richard Beek to be presented with the award by singer Camilla Cabello.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wallace and Gromit also then won best animated film and this was a record win, being the UK’s first ever success in this category.

When on stage for this award, Nick said: "I didn't actually write a second speech.

"Well, the main thing, people often say as animators you need a lot of patience, and it is very true, but the people who have patience is our loved ones."

Who else won an award?

The full awards list is below, including the winners and the nominees:

Best film

  • Winner: Conclave
  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Emilia Pérez

Outstanding British film

  • Winner: Conclave
  • Bird
  • Blitz
  • Gladiator II
  • Hard Truths
  • Kneecap
  • Lee
  • Love Lies Bleeding
  • The Outrun
  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Leading actress

  • Winner: Mikey Madison - Anora
  • Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
  • Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
  • Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths
  • Demi Moore - The Substance
  • Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun

Leading actor

  • Winner: Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
  • Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
  • Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
  • Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
  • Hugh Grant - Heretic
  • Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Supporting actress

  • Winner: Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez
  • Selena Gomez - Emilia Pérez
  • Ariana Grande - Wicked
  • Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
  • Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl
  • Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Supporting actor

  • Winner: Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
  • Yura Borisov - Anora
  • Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing
  • Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
  • Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
  • Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Director

  • Winner: The Brutalist - Brady Corbet
  • Anora - Sean Baker
  • Conclave - Edward Berger
  • Dune: Part Two - Denis Villeneuve
  • Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard
  • The Substance - Coralie Fargeat

Bafta Fellowship

  • Winner: Warwick Davis

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

  • Winner: Kneecap
  • Hoard
  • Monkey Man
  • Santosh
  • Sister Midnight

Film not in the English language

  • Winner: Emilia Pérez
  • All We Imagine As Light
  • I'm Still Here
  • Kneecap
  • The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Outstanding British contribution to cinema

  • Winner: MediCinema, the British charity dedicated to improving the wellbeing of patients in NHS hospitals

Documentary

  • Winner: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
  • Black Box Diaries
  • Daughters
  • No Other Land
  • Will & Harper

Animated film

  • Winner: Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
  • Flow
  • Inside Out 2
  • The Wild Robot

Children's and family film

  • Winner: Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
  • Flow
  • Kensuke's Kingdom
  • The Wild Robot

Original screenplay

  • Winner: A Real Pain
  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • Kneecap
  • The Substance

Adapted screenplay

  • Winner: Conclave
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nickel Boys
  • Sing Sing

EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)

  • Winner: David Jonsson
  • Marisa Abela
  • Jharrel Jerome
  • Mikey Madison
  • Nabhaan Rizwan

Original score

  • Winner: The Brutalist - Daniel Blumberg
  • Conclave - Volker Bertelmann
  • Emilia Pérez - Camille, Clément Ducol
  • Nosferatu - Robin Carolan
  • The Wild Robot - Kris Bowers

Casting

  • Winner: Anora
  • The Apprentice
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Kneecap

Cinematography

  • Winner: The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nosferatu

Costume design

  • Winner: Wicked
  • Blitz
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Nosferatu

Editing

  • Winner: Conclave
  • Anora
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Kneecap

Production design

  • Winner: Wicked
  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Nosferatu

Make-up and hair

  • Winner: The Substance
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nosferatu
  • Wicked

Sound

  • Winner: Dune: Part Two
  • Blitz
  • Gladiator II
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Special visual effects

  • Winner: Dune: Part Two
  • Better Man
  • Gladiator II
  • Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
  • Wicked

British short film

  • Winner: Rock, Paper, Scissors
  • The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
  • Marion
  • Milk
  • Stomach Bug

British short animation

  • Winner: Wander to Wonder
  • Adiós
  • Mog's Christmas
Related topics:PrestonFilm

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice