Work on a new state-of the-art youth centre in the former Fleetwood Hospital building is set to start in the New Year.

Charity group Fleetwood Trust, which owns the premises on Pharos Street, has been awarded a £1m grant from the Youth Investment Fund to create The Youth Hub.

At this stage no details have emerged on what this new amenity will include, but the announcement has sent waves of excitement across the town.

The project is part of the Trust’s wider plans to breathe life into the aging building.

Artist's impression of the Hub at Fleetwood. Photo: Mason Gillibrand architects

The charity is working in partnership with a number of local organisations to create a central hub which provides a range of services under one roof for the benefit of the wider community.

Partners in the project include the NHS, Blackpool and Fylde College, The Pantry Food Bank, Regenda Homes, Healthier Fleetwood and MacMillan Cancer Support and Blackpool, Fylde, and Wyre Volunteer Centre.

Charley Wilkinson, the chief executive of Fleetwood Trust, revealed that The Youth Hub is expected to be open by June 2024 after it was confirmed that work to create a

Another artist's impression of the Hub at Fleetwood. Photo: mason Gillibrand architects

separate entrance, and completely renovate the area, is due to start in January.

She said: “The Youth Hub is an integral part of Fleetwood Trust’s ambitions to improve the area we live and work in, and we are extremely excited that the project is progressing. “We can open up the area to young people from June next year.

“Offering a safe and engaging place for young people to meet with others and have fun, and generally improve their health and wellbeing, is high on the trust’s priority list so to

be in a position where we are preparing for building work is really pleasing.

Charley Wilkinson, the chief executive of Fleetwood Trust

“A thriving and vibrant hub for young people is much-needed in Fleetwood, and we’re counting down the days until we can throw open the doors to this amazing new facility

and deliver valuable services for young people across the area.”

As part of the project, an application for the formation of a new entrance and replacement roof has been lodged with Wyre planners and is currently awaiting a decision.

Wyre’s conservation officer, Ian Heywood, commenting on the scheme in planning papers, said: “In my view, the proposed development would enhance the appearance of the building and contribute to the regeneration of the site as a whole.

“This in turn would have a positive impact upon the appearance and special character of the conservation area.