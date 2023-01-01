News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

New Year's Eve party: Crowds gathered on Blackpool's Comedy Carpet for laser show party

Blackpool’s Comedy Carpet was packed for a special party on New Year’s Eve.

By Richard Hunt
24 minutes ago
Updated 1st Jan 2023, 1:13pm

Crowds braved the rain for the The Carpet Family Party, which included a light and laser show set to music, projected onto Blackpool Tower.

There were people of all ages at the event, including many families.

It was certainly the perfect way to make the most of Christmas By The Sea – Blackpool’s winter wonderland attraction which runs until Monday, January 2, with its ice rink, stalls, rides and stunning illuminated displays.

1. Crowds braved the rain on The Comedy Carpet for The Carpet family party, with a light and laser show set to music, projected onto Blackpool Tower

These hardy souls were among the crowds who braved the rain on The Comedy Carpet for The Carpet family party

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

2. Crowds braved the rain on The Comedy Carpet for The Carpet family party, with a light and laser show set to music, projected onto Blackpool Tower

Ann Gates with granddaughter Gracie-Ella, seven, have fun at the Carpet family party on Blackpool seafront

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

3. Crowds braved the rain on The Comedy Carpet for The Carpet family party, with a light and laser show set to music, projected onto Blackpool Tower

Phoebe Williams and sister Korla have fun on the popular spinning cup ride during the the Carpet family party on Blackpool's Comedy Carpet

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

4. Crowds braved the rain on The Comedy Carpet for The Carpet family party, with a light and laser show set to music, projected onto Blackpool Tower

Chris Townsend and Charlie meet an unexpected visitor on Blackpool's The Comedy Carpet during The Carpet family party on New Year's Eve.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3