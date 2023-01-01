Blackpool’s Comedy Carpet was packed for a special party on New Year’s Eve.
Crowds braved the rain for the The Carpet Family Party, which included a light and laser show set to music, projected onto Blackpool Tower.
There were people of all ages at the event, including many families.
It was certainly the perfect way to make the most of Christmas By The Sea – Blackpool’s winter wonderland attraction which runs until Monday, January 2, with its ice rink, stalls, rides and stunning illuminated displays.
1. Crowds braved the rain on The Comedy Carpet for The Carpet family party, with a light and laser show set to music, projected onto Blackpool Tower
These hardy souls were among the crowds who braved the rain on The Comedy Carpet for The Carpet family party
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Ann Gates with granddaughter Gracie-Ella, seven, have fun at the Carpet family party on Blackpool seafront
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Phoebe Williams and sister Korla have fun on the popular spinning cup ride during the the Carpet family party on Blackpool's Comedy Carpet
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Chris Townsend and Charlie meet an unexpected visitor on Blackpool's The Comedy Carpet during The Carpet family party on New Year's Eve.
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson