"I would love to go back and speak to myself that first day at the scales. When I think back to the old me - when I had low self esteem and no confidence - it’s a far cry from the woman I am today. Now I feel the most beautiful I ever have."

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Victoria Filmer, 34, from Thornton said she had always struggled with her weight but becoming a mum to her daughter Hannah was the turning point.

She said: “After a difficult pregnancy, weeks of bedrest and preeclampsia, coupled with comfort eating through the boredom I gained more than just baby weight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I remember seeing pictures of myself just before I gave birth and broke down. I was so upset at the amount of weight I had gained I was shocked at what I saw."

When Hannah was born, Vikki said she was so unhappy with how she felt and looked.

"I knew I wanted to do something to be the fittest and healthiest mum I could be for Hannah, but knew it had to be something sensible and sustainable rather than a quick fix.

“I had always struggled with poor body image, I knew I was bigger than other children when I was younger, from around about 6-years-old I felt different to the other children. This took its toll on my self-esteem, which led to secret eating”.

Victoria Filmer, 34, from Thornton, said: "I remember holding my newborn baby, and I thinking, I can’t continue to do this to myself. I was on adietary see saw and knew I need support to understand my relationship with food and the lifelonghabits I had formed that were so destructive."

Vicki's story...

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Using food as a support mechanism through my teenage years, celebrating, rewarding, or commiserating with food, this became a way of life," says Vicki.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My late teens were peppered with weight gains and losses. I tried some of the craziest diets, from bars and shakes to calorie counting, eating 1200 calories a day or less and feeling so hungry that I soon gave up.

"The results were always temporary and once the quick fix failed and I fell back into my old habits, I would regain the weight and more each time, leaving me feeling like a failure. It felt like insanity doing the same thing over and over.

"It was a really lonely space to be in, but I got through it by putting on a fake smile and joking my way through it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I remember holding my newborn baby, and I thinking, I can’t continue to do this to myself. I was on a dietary see saw and knew I need support to understand my relationship with food and the lifelong habits I had formed that were so destructive."

Vicki said she had always struggled with her weight but becoming a mum to her daughter Hannah was the turning point. She said: "I remember seeing pictures of myself just before I gave birth and broke down. I was so upset at the amount of weight I had gained I was shocked at what I saw”.

"I wanted to be a healthy, happy mum for my daughter"

"I had a responsibility to Hannah, now 11-years-old. I needed to be here for her, she deserved an active, healthy, happy mum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That was when I decided to join Slimming World. I knew that I would get help with my poor habits, support to find out how I could make new habits all while incorporating a healthy lifestyle the whole family could follow.

"I joined my local group with my mum Sue. The consultant got us sat down with a cup of tea and explained how we would be able to eat without going hungry, pasta and chips weren’t off limits and treats like chocolate and cake weren’t off the menu. All whilst still losing weight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As our consultant explained Food Optimising, I marvelled at all the food I would be able to enjoy, and for the first time ever I felt excited and confident that I was in the right place.

"Stepping on the scales was tough, seeing the number on the scales was so hard to accept. I worried what people thought of me. I quickly realised there was no need to worry, there was no judgment or shame from my consultant or the lady that weighed me, only the promise that I could achieve my goals and that this was the start of something wonderful."

"I was no cook", says Vikki. "I was very set in my ways but soon adopted a whole new way of shopping, cooking, and eating and loved it. We bought a couple of recipe books and got going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As my passion for creating new recipes grew, my number on the scales fell, although I still had my ups and downs. It wasn’t until I moved to another group due to personal circumstances that I truly found my stride. "

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Katie, my consultant, helped me understand that consistency was the key to weight loss success. Attending the group every week, regardless of the results on the scales was the change I needed to make.

"The group environment, time to consider the habit changes you would need to make the following week to see the results I want to achieve and learning about myself as a slimmer really was the turning point in my success.

"I learnt that sometimes there are hurdles to overcome, and that’s okay. These are completely normal experiences; you are not alone in those feelings.

"Life happens. Joy and sadness, ups and downs, but you will always find compassion and kindness at Slimming World. It doesn’t matter if it’s your first time or your hundredth time walking through the door, you will always be welcome. You will always be encouraged and supported!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was in group that I learnt how to kick start an active lifestyle. There are so many health benefits to getting moving and you can start with just a few more steps each day. I quickly realised the incredible impact moving my body has on my mood, mindset, and outlook.

"Before Slimming World, I believed exercise was only for people who were slim, or strong or fit, so it took me a long time to try anything.

"I felt the most beautiful I ever have"

Vicki added: "In 2020 I started with walking. In the summer of 2022, I ran 5k in the race for life! And after years of exercising at home I found the confidence to join a gym and I love it! I’ve found a love for lifting weights.

"You never know what you might discover about yourself until you try. Slimming World now has lots of exercise videos on their app so anyone can have a go!

Advertisement Hide Ad

"During my slimming journey I separated from a long-term partner, navigated single parenting, and went on to find new love with my now husband, David.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As we came out of lockdown David, and I got engaged. Planning our wedding was magical. We married in November 2022 and had the most wonderful day. I felt the most beautiful I ever have.

"David and I had an incredible honeymoon in the Dominican where we went ziplining high above the trees, across a canyon. I wore a different bikini every day and a new dress every evening and felt amazing. When I think back to the me that had low self esteem and no confidence, it’s a far cry from the woman I am today," said Vicki.

"David and I had an incredible honeymoon in the Dominican where we went ziplining high above the trees, across a canyon. I wore a different bikini every day and a new dress every evening and felt amazing.

"When I think back to the me that had low self esteem and no confidence, it’s a far cry from the woman I am today. I would love to go back and speak to myself that first day at the scales, looking at that number feeling sad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’d tell myself I don’t need to feel ashamed or scared. I’d tell myself to be proud, excited and that I would go on to lose 7 and a half stone. Being at target is great. It made me realise I want to give something back. I want to help other struggling slimmer’s feel as great as I do.

"Slimming world has changed my life and continues to do so. I am so honoured and excited to become a Slimming World Consultant and launch my group at 7pm on Wednesday, December 27 at Cleveleys Community Centre, Kensington Road, Cleveleys.