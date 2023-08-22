News you can trust since 1873
New tattoo parlour set to open in Cleveleys after Wyre planners give 'change of use' application the green light

A new tattoo parlour is set to open in Cleveleys town centre after planners gave the proposals the green light.
By Richard Hunt
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 14:36 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 14:36 BST

Applicant Hannah Nickson submitted plans for a proposed change of use from a first floor photographic art studio on St Georges Lane to a private ‘appointment-only’ tattoo studio.

The premises, located on the lane linking St Georges Avenue to Crescent East, are within a row of commercial properties with residential bungalows and houses to the rear.

A new tattoo parlour, located on St Georges Lane , Cleveleys, has been given the go ahead by Wyre planners. Google imagesA new tattoo parlour, located on St Georges Lane , Cleveleys, has been given the go ahead by Wyre planners. Google images
Wyre’s planning officer stated of the application: “The use of the premises as a tattoo parlour (Sui Generis) is considered an appropriate supporting use in this town centre location.

"The proposal is acceptable in principle and it will direct development to the town centre and be in an accessible location.”

The scheme was permitted last Thursday (August 17) after being lodged with planners in June.

Over the past 10 years tattoos have become increasingly popular in the UK and that trend has also been reflected on the Fylde coast.

Cleveleys alone already has seven tattoo parlours and there is also one in nearby Thornton.