A new tattoo parlour is set to open in Cleveleys town centre after planners gave the proposals the green light.

Applicant Hannah Nickson submitted plans for a proposed change of use from a first floor photographic art studio on St Georges Lane to a private ‘appointment-only’ tattoo studio.

The premises, located on the lane linking St Georges Avenue to Crescent East, are within a row of commercial properties with residential bungalows and houses to the rear.

Wyre’s planning officer stated of the application: “The use of the premises as a tattoo parlour (Sui Generis) is considered an appropriate supporting use in this town centre location.

"The proposal is acceptable in principle and it will direct development to the town centre and be in an accessible location.”

The scheme was permitted last Thursday (August 17) after being lodged with planners in June.

Over the past 10 years tattoos have become increasingly popular in the UK and that trend has also been reflected on the Fylde coast.