A new Sir Ian McKellen film is to be released next week, just days after the Lancashire actor responded to rumous he may retire.

Burnley born star of stage and screen Sir Ian McKellen plays the lead in a new film called The Critic set to be released in cinemas next Friday (September 13).

This will be the latest film to feature the 85-year-old actor, perhaps most widely known for his role as Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings series, and comes after much speculation surrounding his retirement.

Sir Ian had to pull out of his Player Kings tour back in June after he fell off a West End Stage breaking his wrist and chipping a vertebrae.

An ensuing break from work had sparked concern for the former Bolton School pupil’s health and future career plans, concerns Sir Ian has now responded to in the run-up to his latest film’s release.

Take a look below at everything we know so far about The Critic and Sir Ian’s future career plans...

Sir Ian McKellen will star in the film ‘The Critic’ coming to cinemas on September 13.

What is the film about?

The Critic is a British period thriller film set in 1934 which follows a scheming theatre reviewer (played by Sir Ian McKellen) as he engineers a diabolical blackmail scheme involving a young actress in order to prevent his new boss from firing him.

Based on the 2015 novel Curtain Call by Anthony Quinn, the film was directed by Anand Tucker (Leap Year, Indian Summers), written by Patrick Marber (Notes on a Scandal, After Miss Julie) and it was one of the very last films to be produced by the late Bill Kenwight.

Director Anand Tucker, Sir Ian McKellen, Gemma Arterton and Mark Strong attend the European Premiere of "The Critic" at The Curzon Mayfair on September 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Who else stars in The Critic?

Gemma Arterton plays the young actress Nina Land, Mark Strong plays the newspaper editor David Brooke and Lesley Manville plays Nina’s mother Annabelle Land.

The rest of the cast includes Romola Garai as Cora Wyley, Ben Barnes as Stephen Wyley, Alfred Enoch as Tom Tunner, Nikesh Patel as Ferdy Harwood, Jay Simpson as Slyfield, Claire Skinner and Rebecca Gethings.

Is this film one of Sir Ian McKellen’s last?

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Monday, Sir Ian confirmed that whilst he will be taking a year’s break from work, he will not be retiring.

The Burnley born star said: “What else would I be doing if I wasn’t working? I shall take the rest of the year off and then get back to work in January.

“Just keep at it as long as the legs and the lungs and the mind keep working.”

Referring to the fall itself, Sir Ian said: “It wasn’t that I’d got dizzy or anything like that, it was a pure accident.

“So I count myself lucky that it’s beginning to be a distant memory, but it did mean that I couldn’t do the tour, so if it’s a chance for me to apologise to the audiences in Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich, I’m sorry I wasn’t there, but I’ll be back.”

Further proving his desire to continue working, Sir Ian even teased a return to the Lord of the Rings saga, telling told The Big Issue: “Enthusiasm for The Lord Of The Rings shows no sign of abating. I may even be going back to play Gandalf again.”

He added: “I can’t tell you any more than that. I’ve just been told there are going to be more films and Gandalf will be involved, and they hope that I’ll be playing him.

“When? I don’t know. What the script is? It’s not written yet. So, they better be quick.”

Have Ian’s The Critic’s co-stars commented on his carer break?

Appearing on the BBC’s One Show on Tuesday, 38-year-old Gemma Arteton said: "Taking a break for Ian is actually a good thing because he works non-stop.

"He has such an energy and zest, and loves his work and loves life.

"So taking two months off, is what normal people would do, you know?

"But just honestly, it was one of the biggest privileges of my working career, working with him.

"He is just the loveliest, warmest (man), but he pinches himself every day that he's still able to do this job, it's mad to think that because he's so brilliant.

"He's an icon, he's so down to earth and grateful to be there, and that's why I guess he still works all the time.

"He just loves the work and he's a lovely man."