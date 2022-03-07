New research finds huge discrepancies in internet speeds across Lancashire

Typing.com analysed new Ofcom data on download speeds in all of Lancashire’s local authorities, to discover which areas had the worst internet connection of all.

Whilst the national download speed average is 58.2 Megabits per second, Lancashire’s average is 54.1, with the lowest being Wyre at just 40 and Burnley the highest, boasting 72.6.

Preston sits above both the Lancashire and national average, on 61.3, whilst nearby Chorley does not fair so well, with a speed of only 54.9.

Find out which areas of Lancashire have the fastest download speeds below.

Take a full look of the list below, from the fastest to slowest median download speed:

1) Burnley - 72.6

2) Blackburn with Darwen - 68.3

3) Blackpool - 64.3

4) Hyndburn - 63.7

5) Preston - 61.3

6) South Ribble - 60

7) Chorley - 54.9

8) Lancaster - 51.7

9) Ribble Valley - 46.8

10) Rossendale - 46.6

11) Fylde - 44.2

13) Wyre - 40.0