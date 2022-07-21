Sales of the ‘Give Youth A Chance’ compilation will help homeless charities Streetlife and CRISIS.

It is the third Rebellion compilation produced by Jon Bamborough with daughter Victoria, and best friend and colleague, Brian Reddington who, together, form Toxic Productions. The new release is a follow up to ‘Streets Of Blackpool’ from 2017 and ‘Kids On The Street’ in 2019.

Streetlife provides support, shelter, food and direction to vulnerable young people in Blackpool.

The new Toxic Productions charity album is ready - from left, Jez Wright, Brian Reddington, Vikki Bamborough and Jon Bamborough

CRISIS, which the team has adopted for the first time, is a charity associated to national Musicians Against Homelessness.

All the profits from album will be divided between both charities.

The latest album, with artwork by Jez Wright, will be released at the opening of Rebellion Festival 2022 on Thursday August 4, costing £20 - and once again big-hearted punk acts have rallied to the cause.

Album cover of 'Give Youth a Chance'

Brian, 56, who came up with the idea of producing the fund-raising compilations, said: “The first albums exceeded our expectations and we feel we have really upped the ante with this one.

"It is incredibly humbling to have so many people who share our feelings and aspirations."

Jon, who received his MBE in recognition of his services to homeless people in Blackpool, said: “It really is a labour of love.

"Homelessness in the UK is on the rise and has sadly become an epidemic.

"It's a no brainer that bands from across the range of Punk and Ska were again delighted to contribute songs to the new release and be totally empathic towards the cause and its message."

Punk legends and Rebellion favourites on the album include Cock Sparrer, UK SUBS, Angelic Upstarts, Vice Squad, The Ruts, Fire Exit, Paranoid Visions, Tim Smith, The White Ribbons, Los Fastidios, Last Tree Squad and Blitzkrieg.

‘Give Youth A Chance’ is available to pre-order at: https://advancerecords.com/product-category/give-youth-a-chance/ with two options, one to buy online for delivery after Rebellion and one to buy and collect at Rebellion.