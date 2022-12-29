News you can trust since 1873
New £2 flat fare scheme on most Lancashire bus services

A new scheme offering £2 bus fares across Lancashire will help people during the current cost of living crisis, it is hoped.

By Richard Hunt
16 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 10:58am
All main Lancashire bus operators are taking part in a scheme offering a maximum fare of just £2 for any single journey between January 1 and March 31.

It is part of the government's plan to ease the rising cost of living.

Passengers will benefit from three months of bus fares of no more than £2 for a single journey as part of the Department for Transport’s new fares initiative.

All adult, concession and child single tickets on eligible routes will be capped at £2, with any single tickets previously cheaper than this remaining the same price. School only buses are not part of the scheme.

County Councillor Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for highways and transport at Lancashire County Council said: "This new government initiative will help people at a time where money needs to stretch further and at the same time aims to reduce car use and encourage people onto more sustainable public transport.

"I’d urge people to take advantage of the £2 flat fare promotion which offers a great saving on many of the fares currently in place.

"This initiative will help to support our Bus Service Improvement Plan as we start to deliver on our local priorities with Lancashire bus operators and Blackburn with Darwen council in 2023."

But Labour’s shadow transport secretary, Louise Haigh, criticised the scheme when it was announced in September, claiming it was a ‘short-term, half measure’.