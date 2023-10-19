New play equipment installed at Fleetwood's Memorial Park
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thanks to funding secured by the Friends of Memorial Park, the park is now home to a giant two meter rope swing in the much loved playground.
This latest addition is part of an ongoing programme of improvement at the park and is testament to the friends group who work hard to raise funds all year round.
Through a grant application and fund raising, the group raised £20,050 to buy the equipment, which the council then installed.
In 2016, Memorial Park was awarded £2.4 million from the Heritage and Big Lottery Funds to restore the site for the community.
Over a period of two years, Wyre Council project managed the restoration, carrying out essential conservation work including the restoration of the war memorial, entrances, pond, pathways and pavilion.
A greater range of sports and play facilities were installed including a multi-use games area and parkour equipment, in addition to the traditional bowling greens and tennis courts.
Since the major restoration works, the Friends of Memorial Park have continued to support the development of the playground.
In 2021 the group raised funds, which alongside external funding and a contribution from Wyre Council, allowed for the old climbing frame to be replaced, a new inclusive multi-unit added and the playground roundabout replaced with an inclusive roundabout suitable for all abilities.
The new swing opened today was chosen after over 80per cent of responses on a public consultation expressed a preference for this type of play equipment.
Coun Simon Bridge, Portfolio Holder for Street Scene, Parks and Open Spaces at Wyre Council comments, “It’s been great to see this park in the heart of Fleetwood being restored over the years and I’m pleased to be here today to officially open this fantastic new addition to the playground.
“I would like to thank the Friends of Memorial Park, they have done so much to support the continued improvements to the park. Having fun, new equipment like this means a lot to families who enjoy using the park and it encourages even more people to get active and have fun outside.”