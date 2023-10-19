News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Blackpool ‘Kebab King’ dies aged 77
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs

New play equipment installed at Fleetwood's Memorial Park

New play equipment has been opened at Fleetwood’s Memorial park to boost the amenity for families.
By Richard Hunt
Published 19th Oct 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 16:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Thanks to funding secured by the Friends of Memorial Park, the park is now home to a giant two meter rope swing in the much loved playground.

This latest addition is part of an ongoing programme of improvement at the park and is testament to the friends group who work hard to raise funds all year round.

Through a grant application and fund raising, the group raised £20,050 to buy the equipment, which the council then installed.

he new swing at Memorial Park and the official opening today left to right Iaine Johntsone, Ella Fletcher, Pauline Smith, Pat Greaves, Yvonne Johnstone from the Friends of Memorial Park and Councillor Simon Bridge, Portfolio Holder for Street Scene, Parks and Open Spaces at Wyre Councilhe new swing at Memorial Park and the official opening today left to right Iaine Johntsone, Ella Fletcher, Pauline Smith, Pat Greaves, Yvonne Johnstone from the Friends of Memorial Park and Councillor Simon Bridge, Portfolio Holder for Street Scene, Parks and Open Spaces at Wyre Council
he new swing at Memorial Park and the official opening today left to right Iaine Johntsone, Ella Fletcher, Pauline Smith, Pat Greaves, Yvonne Johnstone from the Friends of Memorial Park and Councillor Simon Bridge, Portfolio Holder for Street Scene, Parks and Open Spaces at Wyre Council
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In 2016, Memorial Park was awarded £2.4 million from the Heritage and Big Lottery Funds to restore the site for the community.

Read More
The 15 most expensive Blackpool streets ranked in order of average house price

Over a period of two years, Wyre Council project managed the restoration, carrying out essential conservation work including the restoration of the war memorial, entrances, pond, pathways and pavilion.

A greater range of sports and play facilities were installed including a multi-use games area and parkour equipment, in addition to the traditional bowling greens and tennis courts.

Since the major restoration works, the Friends of Memorial Park have continued to support the development of the playground.

Hide Ad

In 2021 the group raised funds, which alongside external funding and a contribution from Wyre Council, allowed for the old climbing frame to be replaced, a new inclusive multi-unit added and the playground roundabout replaced with an inclusive roundabout suitable for all abilities.

Hide Ad

The new swing opened today was chosen after over 80per cent of responses on a public consultation expressed a preference for this type of play equipment.

Coun Simon Bridge, Portfolio Holder for Street Scene, Parks and Open Spaces at Wyre Council comments, “It’s been great to see this park in the heart of Fleetwood being restored over the years and I’m pleased to be here today to officially open this fantastic new addition to the playground.

“I would like to thank the Friends of Memorial Park, they have done so much to support the continued improvements to the park. Having fun, new equipment like this means a lot to families who enjoy using the park and it encourages even more people to get active and have fun outside.”

Related topics:FleetwoodWyre Councilheritage