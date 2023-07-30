New official figures show Blackpool has the lowest life expectancy in the UK

According to official figures from the Office of National Statistics and the Joint Strategic Needs Assessment for Blackpool, both men and women living in the popular seaside resort have the lowest life expectancy of any local authority in England.

Men in Blackpool can expect to live around 74.1 years, while for women the average lifespan is 79 (according to the latest data collected between 2018 and 2020). Both figures are below the national averages of around 79.4 and 83.1 respectively.

What’s more, the data shows that there are considerable differences in life expectancy within Blackpool itself, with men in the least deprived areas of the town expected to live 13.2 years longer than men in the most deprived areas, while the differential for women is 9.5 years.

According to 2009-2013 ward-level data, it is estimated that in Blackpool's most affluent ward (Norbreck), a man might live in 'good' health until the age of 63.3, compared to just 47.1 in the most deprived ward (Bloomfield).

“Blackpool faces major health challenges,” read the recent JSNA report. “Not only do people in Blackpool live shorter lives, but they also spend a smaller proportion of their lifespan in good health and without disability.