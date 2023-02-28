New musical production Times Like These to make history at Lytham's Lowther Pavilion

The musical Times Like These, being staged from March 15 to 18, marks a new chapter for the theatre, which celebrated its centenary last year, as it is Lowther’s first in-house production.

Written by long-time songwriter but first time playwright Barry Speed, Times Like These follows musical duo Steve Stein and Rosi Sweet as the future of their small time performances are put into doubt. When Steve is offered the chance of a lifetime to take his song writing to the next level, personal relationships intensify and repercussions result in a confrontation with devastating results.

Rehearsals for Time Like These, coming up at Lytham's Lowther Pavilion from March 15 to18.

Barry said: “I’ve always written music and I decided I wanted to write a jukebox musical based on some of the songs I’d written throughout my life. Honestly, It’s fantastic that the Lowther Pavilion have chosen my play to be the first in-house production they want to produce. It’s fantastic and I can’t believe it.”

Tim Lince, Lowther’s chief executive and artistic director, is directing Times Like These and said: “We’ve come out of the pandemic and here we are, launching a new phase for the theatre as a seed venue.

"It’s important to us that as we grow, we become a space where we can create new and original productions, which may then go on to tour other venues. It’s incredibly exciting.”

Times Like These will be performed from Wednesday March 15 to Saturday March 18 at 7.30pm each evening and tickets are available at www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk, in person or over the phone on 01253 794221.

