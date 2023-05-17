The gala will be held in the market town on Saturday, June 3 followed by an afternoon of music from noon on Sunday, June 4 on the Gala Stage at Cottam Hall Playing Fields off Blackpool Old Road.

The festival will feature music from Molly’s Chamber, The Keytars, Two’s A Crowd, Ian Hooper, Mike and Jo, Jeannie Sings, Flip and The Upbeat Rock Academy.

Peter Drew, chairman of the Poulton Gala Committee, said it’s thanks to the generosity of local businesses and the committee’s fundraising efforts that they have been able to launch the first Poulton Gala Music Festival.

Poulton Gala Queen-elect Imogen Swarbrick (pictured in the black and white top) with some of her retinue of princesses at the fundraising event

He said: “We don’t receive any grants or funding so have been fundraising tirelessly with events such as a Christmas party for local children and a family fun day to help cover the myriad costs.

"These include everything from hiring the marquee and stage, the barriers and chairs for the Gala field, to providing trophies for the competition winners, outfits for the Gala Queen and retinue, and the Queen’s float.

“We are extremely grateful, therefore, for the commitment of all of our sponsors; we really couldn’t put on this event without their support.

"The generosity of Poulton businesses, together with the committee’s fundraising efforts, means we can extend the celebrations to a second day and launch our first Poulton Gala Music Festival.”

Vincents Solicitors volunteers with two of the retinue princesses at the Poulton Gala fundraising event

The gala weekend kicks off with the parade leaving Cottam Hall Field at noon on Saturday, June 3 and returning around 1.30pm for the official crowning, prize giving and performances from local groups.

Food stalls, the Cube Bar, and a travelling fairground will keep visitors entertained on both days.

Vincents Solicitors is set to sponsor the Poulton Gala Queen Float this summer. Support from the Lancashire law firm, which recently opened a new office on Poulton industrial estate, will help cover costs for the Queen and her Retinue throughout their 2023 Gala season.

Vincents will also join local businesses The Cube Bar, Rawcliffe & Co Accountants, Autobay, and John Earnshaw Financial Advisors, as one of the joint headline sponsors for the Gala itself.

Additional sponsors for Poulton’s biggest annual community event include All About You Homecare, Out of the Ark Productions, Handelsbanken, Becketts Financial Services, Leonard Curtis Business Solutions, Elite Competitions and Glasdon’s.

Tia Grimshaw, from Vincents Solicitors, said the team had enjoyed helping out at the recent Gala Queen family fun day which raised more than £750 to help cover the costs of the event.

She said: “We are very proud to be sponsoring the Poulton Gala Queen and her retinue of princesses this year and we are very much looking forward to seeing them in all their finery on Gala day.”

Rachel Swarbrick, mum of this year’s Poulton Gala Queen-elect Imogen Swarbrick, said: “Thank you so much to Vincents for choosing to sponsor the Gala Queen and Retinue, this support will help ensure the girls have a really fantastic time throughout the summer as they represent Poulton in galas across the Fylde.”

