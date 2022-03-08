New ‘monster’ 5G mast in Anchorsholme slammed as ‘giant eyesore’ by residents

The 15 metre pole, at the junction of Anchorsholme Lane East and St George’s Avenue, was installed last week and towers above the residential street.

Graham Lord, who lives in the area, said: “Does anyone else think this hideous monster mast that appeared last week like a mushroom overnight is an eyesore?

"It was imposed on our community without any consultation, other than a poxy A4 notice of Planning intent stuck to a nearby lamppost.”

The new 5G mast has been erected in Anchorsholme but not all residents are happy about it. Pic credit: Graham Lord

The applicant – IX Wireless Ltd – said it did consult residents about the plans for a new mast last July when it sent a letter to homes in the area.

The firm said the pole carries a fibre cable and radio antennae needed to deliver high-speed wireless internet capable of 1 gigabits per second.

It says the site was chosen to “maximise network coverage”, but some residents say the mast is an “eyesore” and a “monstrosity”.

“Unsightly and nasty,” added neighbour Lynn Watt.

The mast was also opposed by Anchorsholme councillor and leader of the Conservative opposition at Blackpool Council, Tony Williams.

Coun Williams made a formal objection during the planning stage, saying he was concerned the 5G frequencies might pose a health risk to children at nearby St Teresa’s Primary School.

“Those most at risk are children under the age of 11 due to their skulls not yet being fully developed,” he said, referring to a study published in 2002 claiming the electromagnetic fields emitted could potentially influence human mood and behaviour.

But IX Wireless assured Blackpool Council that the mast is designed to be in full compliance with the requirements of radio frequency (RF) public exposure guidelines.

Blackpool Council planning officers approved the application on October 4, 2021.

But many residents welcomed the addition of a new mast which aims to bring ultra-fast internet speeds to the area.

Anchorsholme resident Tim Oliver said: “We all want better technology, but people don't want it on their doorstep.

"To me it's no different from the hundreds of wooden telegraph poles scattered round every street or lamp posts.”

Tom Kiff added: “Stop moaning this is progress!”