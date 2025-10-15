Lytham St Annes RNLI is to be the first in the country to receive a modern new inshore lifeboat.

The charity for saving lives at sea has announced that the Fylde station will see a new Mk 4 Atlantic 85 class lifeboat replace the current Shannon class all-weather lifeboat in 2027.

The Shannon has been operational at the station since 2018, when crowds gathered on St Annes seafront to welcome its arrival, replacing the Her Majesty The Queen Mersey class craft, which did 19 years’ service.

The RNLI explained that the way people use the sea is changing, with more using the coast for recreational purposes such as open water swimming and paddleboarding. That means the vast majority of rescues are closer to shore compared to years ago when demand was to commercial fishermen further offshore.

Crowds greeted the arrival of the Shannon lifeboat Barbara Anne at St Annes in 2018.

"The RNLI must ensure it has the most appropriate lifeboats in the right places which will save the greatest number of lives and keep our people safe,” said a spokesperson.

The Atlantic 85 has a top speed of 35 knots and is suited to the type of rescues the volunteer crew are tasked to. It is designed for rescues close to shore, near cliffs and rocks and can operate in force seven near gale winds in daylight and force six at night.

Jo Partner, RNLI Head of Region for Wales, the North West and Isle of Man said: “We understand the impact of any change on our people, our staff and our communities and are committed to supporting them through this change.

"It is essential we use donors’ money wisely and allocate the most appropriate resources to keep our people safe and save the greatest number of lives in the most effective way.

The new Mk 4 Atlantic 85 class lifeboat will replace the current Shannon class all-weather lifeboat at Lytham St Annes in 2027.

“We are confident the Mk 4 Atlantic 85 class lifeboat is the most suitable asset to serve this area of coastline. We acknowledge the generosity of the local community for which we are incredibly grateful. We hope that support will continue as we adapt the pattern of lifeboats to the changing nature of lifesaving.”

Twenty lifeboat stations out of the 238 which operate around the UK and Ireland will see changes as a result of the new strategy to be rolled out in 2026/2027, primarily with changes from one class of all-weather lifeboat to another.

Hastings, Ilfracombe and Lytham St Annes will all move from a Shannon to an Atlantic 85 lifeboat – with Lytham the first to receive the new model.

A spokesman for the Lytham St Annes RNLI station said of the change: “The team at Lytham St Annes RNLI are facing mixed emotions following the announcement.

“We are excited to have been allocated the new Mk 4 Atlantic 85 class lifeboat which will enable us to launch quicker and reach casualties faster but it is incredibly sad that we’ll be bidding farewell to our much-loved Shannon class lifeboat Barbara Anne.

"We are grateful for the support of the public in helping us to fund this lifeboat, which has served us well since her arrival in 2018.

"She will go into the RNLI’s relief fleet and allocated where the operational need is greatest.

“While this news is disappointing, we understand the RNLI must use donors’ money wisely to ensure it has the most appropriate lifeboats in the right places.”