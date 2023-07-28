The award-winning show will arrive at Winter Gardens Blackpool from Monday November 6 to Saturday November 11 as part of the UK and Ireland tour.

About the show

Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costnew, which broke box-office records on its release, It tells the story of a famous singer who falls in love with her bodyguard whilst being tormented by a stalker.

Emily Williams is to star in the acclaimed musical show of The Bodyguard

The Bodyguard stage show, which features iconic Whitney Houston songs such as ‘I Will Always Love You’ and ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’, is produced by Michael Harrison and David Ian.

To date, The Bodyguard has played to over 3.6 million people in 15 countries and 45 US cities.

Countries include the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea, China, Canada, Italy, Australia, Spain, France, the US, Austria and Japan.

Who is Emily Williams?

Emmerdale and Hollyoaks star Ayden Callaghan as Frank Farmer,

Emily previously starred in the 2017 Australian production of the show, which marked her theatrical debut, having risen to fame on Australian Idol when she finished runner-up..

Following this, she found commercial success as a member of the Australian girl group Young Divas before going solo gaining numerous ‘Favourite Australian Female Artist' nominations.

She will join a talented cast which also includes Emmerdale and Hollyoaks star Ayden Callaghan as Frank Farmer, Emily-Mae as Nicki Marron, John Macaulay as Bill Devaney, Graham Elwell as Tony, James Groom as Sy Spector, Marios Nicolaides as Stalker and Phil Atkinson as Ray Court. The role of Fletcher is shared by Ryo Appadu, Kaylen Luke, Manasseh Mapira and Sam Stephens.

The company is completed by Alexandros Beshonges, Kayne Gordon, Jack Hardwick, James-Lee Harris, Kalisha Johnson, Samantha Mbolekwa, Liam Morris, Abbie Quinnen, Charlotte Scally, Yiota Theo and Marco Venturini.

Ticket details

