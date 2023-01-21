Planning permission to develop the 4.6-acre site off Abbeystead Road, at the north-eastern edge of the village, was granted by Lancaster City Council in July this year.

The land purchase means the housebuilder has now made a start on site, with construction work underway beginning with roads and sewers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowland Rise, as the development is to be known, will include a range of two, three, four, and five-bedroom properties. There will be 16 houses for private sale and 11 affordable homes, comprising five properties for low-cost rent and six homes for shared ownership.

An artist's impression of one of the new properties

In line with the planning agreement for the development, Jones Homes will be contributing £89,397 towards open space and play provision in Dolphinholme. This will include £33,747 towards the parish council’s tennis courts and bowling green, as well as £55,650 for the parish council’s play area. A further £92,247 will be provided to create an additional four secondary school places in the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Bolton, Divisional Land Director for Jones Homes Lancashire, said: “Bowland Rise will be an attractive residential development very much in keeping with the village-style properties which already exist in Dolphinholme.

“All homes will feature materials which reflect the character of the village and its location on the edge of the Forest of Bowland, an area of outstanding natural beauty.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The homes will be set on the edge of the Forest of Bowland

“While traditional in appearance, these will be modern, energy efficient houses with low energy lighting and A-rated boiler systems. All homes will be provided with charging points for electric vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as providing a significant financial contribution to improve sports facilities in Dolphinholme, Bowland Rise will also have a dedicated area for public open space, such as a landscaped pond area.

“Dolphinholme is a small village and this development will help to sustain and enhance the existing community. Local businesses will benefit from the arrival of new residents and the high proportion of affordable homes will help meet the demand from local people keen to move back to the village.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first homes at Bowland Rise are due to go on sale in early 2023.