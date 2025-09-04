New holiday accommodation given go ahead in Blackpool

Two new holiday flats are to be created at tis property on Clifton Road, Blackpool

Empty office space in the heart of Blackpool is set to become new holiday accommodation.

Proposals to create two self-contained holiday flats in the upper stories of a property at 29 Clifton Street have been given the go ahead by Blackpool planners.

The ground floor of the three-storey building has previously been used for retail purposes, while the upstairs rooms have been used for office space.

A report by the planning officer said: “The scheme represents a variation of the previous recent permission granted.

“The original proposal was for use of self-contained holiday flats with external alterations including the significant demolition of sections of the rear of the property.

“It is understood that following the discovery of technical problems with the proposed demolition, the plans have been amended to retain most of the rear of the building and demolish only a small part.

“As now proposed, the overall form of the rear of the property would be retained but the first and second floor rear windows would be replaced with new smaller windows.”

The report adds: “The demolition would not be visible from outside the property at ground level, as it would consist of demolishing a small section of the first floor which currently has a void section above it at second floor and glazed roofing at roof level.

“Internally, two self-contained holiday flats are still proposed. Though the flats would have more overall floorspace due to less of the building being demolished, the occupancy would actually be reduced because the layout means there are less windows available to serve habitable rooms.”

Both flats would have an almost identical layout to each other, with two double bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen/dining room, a bathroom, and store.

The existing accesses from the ground floor to the upper floors and to the attic space would be removed.

No external alterations are proposed to the front of the property and it is not considered that any would be necessary to establish an appearance appropriate to the proposed use.

The plans were approved with a number of conditions.