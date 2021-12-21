New Greggs store for Blackpool's Squires Gate is open today
Greggs has opened a new shop today in Blackpool's Squires Gate area, creating 12 new jobs.
The shop, one of 100 that Greggs has opened in 2021, is based at the Squires Gate Retail Park off Squires Gate Lane.
Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with over 2,100 shops nationwide and serving over six million customers a week.
Roisin Currie, retail and property director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Blackpool has brought 12 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”
Customers will be able to make click-and-collect orders via the Greggs app, while delivery orders can be made via Just Eat.
The Blackpool shop opens with a modern new look and comfortable seating.
Its opening hours are Monday to Sunday from 7:00am until 8:00pm
,The shop will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, including a range of sandwiches, the popular Greggs sausage roll, Steak Bake and items from the new Christmas Menu.
The shop manager said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop."
Any further jobs created at the Blackpool shop will be posted on https://www.greggsfamily.co.uk/.