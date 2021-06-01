New gift shop opens in Knott End with locally-made goods

BoatWave Bill presents the new shop sign to Paula Rimmer

Wittily called Knott the End, it sells gifts, books, furniture, arts and crafts, all made in Wyre by some 25 artists, creators and makers.

The shop has been set up by Claire Rimmer and Paula Rimmer, sisters-in-law from the village who wanted it to be a showcase for the creative work by people from the area.

The ribbon was cut on Saturday and the new business is up and running.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire, 49, of Preesall, said: "There is some wonderful and beautiful work being created by local people and our shop is a celebration of that.

"I make rag rugs and Paula makes pictures out of up-cycled fabrics so it seemed a natural thing to do, we've wanted to try this for some time."

Cutting the ribbon were two artists from Wyre whose work is featured in the shop.

Fleetwood artist Boat Wave Bill, who painted the shop’s distinctive sign for the opening, is well-known in local art circles for his popular Lowry-style paintings of Fleetwood to Knott End ferry, while a Elly F is a crafter who makes attractive felt goods from wool donated by Preesall sheep.

The shop also has a good selection of haberdashery, cottons and polycottons for quilters, furnishing fabrics and more.