New flood prevention schemes up and running in Thornton

Wyre Rivers Trust chairman Phil Robson (left) with Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP, Paul Maynard

A number of flooding events have occurred in the area around Hillylaid Road in the last five years and the schemes have been created to offer a nature-based, holistic solutions that will help to alleviate the issues.

Paul Maynard MP for Blackpool North and Cleveleys, visited the projects to learn how they will naturally help to prevent flooding in the local area.

Historically, the area which is a low lying area of land between the River Wyre and the Irish Sea, was dominated by wetlands, ponds and lowland mires.

An area of the wetlands in Thornton

However, in recent decades the area has seen intensive development and drainage of its wetland sites which has exacerbated water quality and flooding issues, putting more than 2,500 houses at risk of fluvial and surface water flooding.

To help reduce this risk, the Wyre Rivers Trust is developing a network of wetland sites in the area and has created a wide range of natural flood management interventions across the Wyre catchment area in the last three years.

Mr Maynard said: “I was highly impressed with the work that has been undertaken by the Wyre Rivers Trust, to no only enhance nature and wildlife, but by their important and often unnoticed work in protecting homes and businesses from flooding.

“The wetlands I visited were stunning and the Wyre Rivers Trust are doing some fantastic work locally. I will continue to support their work in any way I can.”

On his visit, the MP met Wyre Rivers Trust representatives, chairman Phil Robson and general manager Tom Myerscough, at the Hillylaid Pool Wetlands, Hillhouse Technology Enterprise Zone, to discuss how the scheme works.

The two wetland projects have been delivered by the Wyre Rivers Trust in partnership with Wyre Council, United Utilities, the Environment Agency, NPL Estates and McDermott Homes, and are part of the Thornton Flood Risk Resilience Project, which has been funded by United Utilities, the Environment Agency and received further funding from the European Union, via the Natural Course project .

The Hillylaid Pool Wetlands were constructed in September 2020 and with the help of the local community, were planted with a wide range of native wetland plants this spring.

They will help to alleviate flooding, improve the water quality and create valuable wetland habitats which support increased biodiversity where local flora and fauna will thrive, storing carbon which will help to combat climate change and slowly release water during drought events.

Tom Myerscough said: “The Thornton Flood Risk Resilience project is a great example of how collaboration between statutory agencies, local authorities, water companies, developers, businesses and rivers trusts can deliver natural flood management projects with a wide range of benefits for the environment and local communities."

Coun Roger Berry, portfolio holder for neighbourhood service and community safety at Wyre Council said: “This is a project that Wyre Council is really proud to be involved in.