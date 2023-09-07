News you can trust since 1873
Proposals to build a gleaming new Fisherman’s Friend factory in Fleetwood have been given the go ahead by planners.
By Richard Hunt
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:34 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 15:52 BST
Lofthouse of Fleetwood will now have new premises, which has a total floor space of 36,364 square metres, built on land south of Windward Avenue and east of Amounderness Way.

The application was approved by Wyre’s planning committee on Wednesday September 6.

Artist’s impressions show an ultra modern building with much attention paid to tasteful landscaping.

Artist's impression of the new Fisherman's Friend factory, here showing the east elevation office car park. Images: Good and Tillotson architectsArtist's impression of the new Fisherman's Friend factory, here showing the east elevation office car park. Images: Good and Tillotson architects
The scheme had been recommended for approval by the planning officer.

The company, a major employer in Fleetwood whose lozenges have long been a successful global band, currently has its factory building on Maritime Street.

Lofthouse of Fleetwood bought the site from Associated British Ports (ABP) for an undisclosed sum.

Artist's impression of the new Fisherman's Friend factory, here showing the North East entranceArtist's impression of the new Fisherman's Friend factory, here showing the North East entrance
Duncan Lofthouse, managing director of Lofthouse of Fleetwood, said: “Our planning application was for a completely new build on a 20 acre site across Amounderness Way from our existing facility.

“This will be a 5-7 year project and there will need to be a period of transition during this time.

“It is our intention to safeguard employment whilst at the same time embracing new technology in respect of our manufacturing processes.”

The new premises will contain a main production area, warehouse, engineering and services area, an office block for staff, a link area containing staff canteen and staff facilities.

Artist's impression of the new Fisherman's Friend factory, showing the North West (Office) Image. Image: Good and Tillotson architectsArtist's impression of the new Fisherman's Friend factory, showing the North West (Office) Image. Image: Good and Tillotson architects
Plans also entail the erection of a detached security lodge/gate house by the site entrance, the including the creation of a new access off Windward Avenue and associated drainage works including a pond, landscaping, car parking and ecological mitigation.

Planning papers stated: “It would be one continuous building but made up of a large main rectangular built element at three storeys height, a two storey link section attached to the north, and a further two storey rectangular block to the north of the link.

"A roof terrace/garden is proposed over part of the ground floor of the link.”

The company, which currently employs 380 people, was turned into a global brand by business pioneer and philanthropist Doreen Lofthouse OBE, who died in March 2021 aged 91

