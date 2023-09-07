Proposals to build a gleaming new Fisherman’s Friend factory in Fleetwood have been given the go ahead by planners.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lofthouse of Fleetwood will now have new premises, which has a total floor space of 36,364 square metres, built on land south of Windward Avenue and east of Amounderness Way.

The application was approved by Wyre’s planning committee on Wednesday September 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artist’s impressions show an ultra modern building with much attention paid to tasteful landscaping.

Artist's impression of the new Fisherman's Friend factory, here showing the east elevation office car park. Images: Good and Tillotson architects

The scheme had been recommended for approval by the planning officer.

The company, a major employer in Fleetwood whose lozenges have long been a successful global band, currently has its factory building on Maritime Street.

Lofthouse of Fleetwood bought the site from Associated British Ports (ABP) for an undisclosed sum.

Artist's impression of the new Fisherman's Friend factory, here showing the North East entrance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duncan Lofthouse, managing director of Lofthouse of Fleetwood, said: “Our planning application was for a completely new build on a 20 acre site across Amounderness Way from our existing facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will be a 5-7 year project and there will need to be a period of transition during this time.

“It is our intention to safeguard employment whilst at the same time embracing new technology in respect of our manufacturing processes.”

The new premises will contain a main production area, warehouse, engineering and services area, an office block for staff, a link area containing staff canteen and staff facilities.

Artist's impression of the new Fisherman's Friend factory, showing the North West (Office) Image. Image: Good and Tillotson architects

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans also entail the erection of a detached security lodge/gate house by the site entrance, the including the creation of a new access off Windward Avenue and associated drainage works including a pond, landscaping, car parking and ecological mitigation.

Planning papers stated: “It would be one continuous building but made up of a large main rectangular built element at three storeys height, a two storey link section attached to the north, and a further two storey rectangular block to the north of the link.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A roof terrace/garden is proposed over part of the ground floor of the link.”