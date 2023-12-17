A new wine bar which serves charcuterie boards has opened its doors in Blackpool.

31 Queen Street offers an array of good quality wines in a relaxed and stylish setting. Cocktails, spirits, beers, ales and ciders are also on the menu.

Owner Rosh Coram who has over 18 years of experience in the hospitality industry told the Gazette: "We have products that suit all palates and purses.

"Our wine list has been created by myself and and Matthew Anslow of Bibendum wines – a WSET 4 Sommelier. Every product on our list is of great quality, with the usual favourites such as NZ Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc alongside much more rare 'fine wine'. We also boast some more unusual products such as Lebanese and English red wine.

“Our reasoning for opening on Queen Street is to help with the much-needed rejuvenation to the area. We offer full-table service with emphasis on responsible alcohol use.”

Take a look at some of the pictures.

