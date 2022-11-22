The garden, featuring a specially-planted holly tree, an array of flowering plants and some benches, is in the grounds of the New Church on the Corner, which is literally on the corner of Lawsons Road and Lesley Avenue.

It will offer a quiet place of contemplation for those who have lost loved ones to Covid and is open to the wider community, not just church members.

The garden was the idea of Thornton councillor Holly Swales, who was aware of the church’s community approach and thought the corner plot there had potential.

She contacted the church and asked if they would like to have the amenity there.

Coun Swales said: “A lot of people have been affected by Covid in one way or other, and many lost loved ones during the worst of the pandemic.

"This is a lovely, quirky little place where people can sit and pay their respects.

"I approached the New Church because it is very much a community church which reaches out to people and does an excellent job.

"We want this to be a place for people from the community to come along, read a book or just sit quietly.”

The church is overseen by Thornton couple, Frank and Bev Kinnon, who are lay preachers and church leaders.

They helped prepare the garden along with parishioner and voluntary gardener, Alex Yiannacou.

They were there at the official ceremony with Coun Swales, and the Mayor of Wyre, Coun Julie Robinson and Deputy Mayor, Coun Sue Catterall – helped launch the amenity.

Bev said: “We want people to come and use the garden and even bring a packed lunch, it’s not just for church members.”

Frank added: “The response from the community has been absolutely immense, it would not have been possible to do it without the sponsored support of local businesses and individuals.”

Local businesses helped too, with plant donations by Burnside Nurseries and the Plant Place, as well as Barton Grange, who supplied the tree, and Andy’s Garden Services who planted the tree.