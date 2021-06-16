New cafe puts on the style at Fleetwood seafront

Paul Haslam (left) and Craig McOmish outside their new establishment

Craig McOmish, 54, and Paul Haslam, 46, are confident their new FB Kafe project, next to the town’s Marine hall, will prove popular.

The due already own FBK Beach Kiosk, FBK Shake & Donut Station, FBK Pier Kiosk and FBK Affinity Fleetwood along the promenade.

Scotsman Craig set up the beach kiosk in 2007 as a place to sell ice creams and coffee.

He joined forces with Paul, who owns Northern Rags Men’s designer clothing store on Poulton Road.

The pair decided to expand the idea of opening more kiosks with Craig in charge of the financial side while Paul handled the marketing side.

Craig said: “If you have a friendly approach people are more likely to come back and also tell their friends.

“It’s the little touches that make such a difference and that’s why we’ve been so successful.”

The new cafe is not only well placed, with its wonderful seafront views, but stylish too.

It was officially opened on Tuesday last week and off paninis, toasties, sandwiches, toasted bagels, tea, coffee and much more.

The duo have also teamed up with Fleetwood business the Pork Shop in Poulton to serve amazing pies and pastries.

Craig said: “I think we offer something unique to Fleetwood.

“We’re proud to be able to open this in the town.”

The pair said they had been planning to open the cafe for some time but waited until the time was right.

Paul said: “It’s a place where people can sit down and relax indoors and enjoy the atmosphere and the views.