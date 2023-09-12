New business called Sweet Treatment opens in Blackpool town centre this week: everything we know so far
What will Sweet Treatment offer?
Sweet Treatment will be a shop, playground and restaurant offering themed play alongsides snacks, drinks and dessert – otherwise known as “food fun”.
The family friendly venue’s main theme is ‘treatment’ and there will be a pretend play area which features a teddy bear hospital along with other elements to stimulate young childrens imagination.
To cater for older children there is also a Victorian operating theater where customers can check out what is on the social slab, spin the wheel of misfortune and meet the shops mascot Dr Bones – this facility is offered at weekends and after school while during school hours the venue will offer a sensory slab filled with items for babies to engage with.
Sweet Treatment say their specialities are their drinks – ranging from themed milkshakes to traditional tonics such as sarsaparilla – and desserts – ranging from luxury gelato to interactive options which make for a “fun experience incorporating our treatment theme”.
The business will also be offering a light selection of savory snacks, with their motto being “nursing appetites and stretche-ring imagination”.
Do you have to pay for the play facilities?
All the play facilities are free for dining customers.
Where is it and when it is opening?
Sweet Treatment is located at 64-66 Talbot Road and it plans to open on Friday, Septembeer 15.
What do the owners say?
The owner Kathryn Titman said: “We feel we are offering something new to Blackpool, a place where families can visit that have children of different ages, somewhere to treat your child to go to if they have been good on a shopping trip around Blackpool, somewhere to have a birthday party that stands out with our Topping party extravaganza.
“We are a small family business that cares about customer experience and for customers that like to grab a bargin we set up our Facebook group at Sweet Treatment which will regularly release offers and discounts to followers who quote the medically themed saying. We do also have our standard Facebook page for opening times, news and events as we plan to offer a varierty of activities to entertain.
“We will be opening the shop on Thursday the 14th, it has been a bumpy journey to get to this point but we are really looking forward to welcoming customers and seeing our hard work of transforming what was one of Blackpools eye sore shops into a stylish venue that puts children at the heart of it.”