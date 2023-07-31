Brian House Children’s Hospice has revealed a brand new charity shop opening in Garstang

this summer.

The shop, which takes the space formerly occupied by Tourist Information Centre by Booths, will sell top-quality pre-loved clothes, accessories, toys and more, raising vital funds for the Fylde coast’s only children’s hospice. It follows the success of the hospice’s charity superstore, which opened on Vicarage Lane, Blackpool, last month and took a staggering £11,500 in its first week.

Head of Retail for the charity, Paul Guest, said: “We are so excited to be opening our first charity shop in Garstang, offering people in the area the chance to buy good quality pre-loved clothing and accessories at cheaper prices while supporting local children’s hospice care.

“We know sustainable fashion at affordable prices is incredibly popular, so we’re delighted to be meeting this need in a new area while raising funds for the local families who need Brian House.

“Our latest shop is in an idea location, and we can’t wait to welcome new customers who want to help us to make a real difference.”

As well as updating their wardrobes, customers will be able to donate their own preloved goods at the shop on Park Hill Road.

Trinity Hospice CEO David Houston, who is also CEO for Brian House Children’s Hospice said: “Brian House Children’s Hospice has served families in and around the Garstang area since its opening in 1996, so it’s fantastic to finally be able to open a charity shop there.

“The opening of a Brian House Children’s Hospice shop in Garstang will enable local people to make an even bigger difference to the only local children’s hospice serving Garstang and the Fylde coast.

“More generally, our Retail Team is going from strength to strength, identifying the potential for new charity shops in all the areas we serve, allowing local people more opportunities to support their local hospice.