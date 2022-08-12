New Blackpool garden project up and running at Grange Community Centre

Horizon, a service funded by Blackpool Council to provide a wide range of support for all residents, has officially opened its new community garden project Dig Deeper at The Grange.
Dig Deeper is a community garden space in which individuals getting help from Horizon can be around other people who are facing similar issues.
The Deputy Mayor of Blackpool, Councillor Peter Hunter and Deputy Mayoress, Mrs Anne-Marie Hunter were both present at the launch.
Most Popular
-
1
Demolition marks next phase of Blackpool town centre transformation
-
2
Three men arrested after huge cannabis farm ‘worth £500k’ raided by Lancashire Police in Blackpool
-
3
Cleveleys gym 100% Muscle Fitness raided by police and two men arrested
-
4
Calls to reduce traffic speeds on busy Blackpool road near Prom
-
5
Blackpool man, 30, appears in court accused of falsely imprisoning his ex-partner
Coun Hunter said: “This project is absolutely vital for helping people suffering from drug and alcohol abuse by engaging with them in a practical and individualistic way. It’s a marvellous project and it is great to see the product of the work and what people have been able to achieve.”
Tom High, Service Manager for Horizon in Blackpool said: “Dig Deeper was a project I worked on in with Acorn in Fleetwood and when I took the job with Horizon in Blackpool, it was on of the first things I wanted to set up.
"Dig Deeper can be a place for people who have struggled to engage with services in a traditional way.”
The Dig Deeper activities run every Tuesday and Thursday from 10am to 12pm at The Grange Community Centre.
Horizon offers information, health screening, treatment and counselling – all confidential and free. Using a dependence to freedom model, Horizon can help to reduce dependence on alcohol and drugs and can support on a journey to recovery.