New Blackpool garden project up and running at Grange Community Centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy Mayor of Blackpool, Peter Hunter, Deputy Mayoress, Mrs Anne-Marie Hunter and Tom High, Service Manager at Horizon officially open community garden, Dig Deeper

Horizon, a service funded by Blackpool Council to provide a wide range of support for all residents, has officially opened its new community garden project Dig Deeper at The Grange.

Dig Deeper is a community garden space in which individuals getting help from Horizon can be around other people who are facing similar issues.

The Deputy Mayor of Blackpool, Councillor Peter Hunter and Deputy Mayoress, Mrs Anne-Marie Hunter were both present at the launch.

Official launch of community garden, Dig Deeper

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Hunter said: “This project is absolutely vital for helping people suffering from drug and alcohol abuse by engaging with them in a practical and individualistic way. It’s a marvellous project and it is great to see the product of the work and what people have been able to achieve.”

Tom High, Service Manager for Horizon in Blackpool said: “Dig Deeper was a project I worked on in with Acorn in Fleetwood and when I took the job with Horizon in Blackpool, it was on of the first things I wanted to set up.

"Dig Deeper can be a place for people who have struggled to engage with services in a traditional way.”

The Dig Deeper activities run every Tuesday and Thursday from 10am to 12pm at The Grange Community Centre.

Official launch of community garden, Dig Deeper, Blackpool