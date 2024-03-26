Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following his announcement as the next Bishop of Burnley, Rev. Dr Joe Kennedy has sent this new YouTube video message to parishes and schools across Lancashire.

The special message comes after a full and busy day last Friday for the Bishop-Designate, beginning with the formal announcement at Burnley Faith Centre.

The Bishop then visited Blackburn Cathedral for more introductions with civic, community and faith leaders.

Bishop of Burnley, Rev. Dr Joe Kennedy, surrounded by many of those who attended the Burnley Faith Centre announcement on Friday.

Later in the day, after lunch, Joe then visited a ‘Forest Church’ at Balderstone St Leonard’s CofE Primary School accompanied by Being Witnesses Manager, Joy Rushton.

The visit was doubly significant for Joe as it combined two key areas of work he will oversee as the new Bishop; both part of the ‘Being Witnesses’ strand of our Vision 2026 work.

They are new local congregations (of which the Forest Church is one) and caring for creation.

In his new video to the Diocese, Joe said: “I am delighted and humbled to be announced as the next Bishop of Burnley, and to be joining Bishop Philip’s team later in the year.

“My family and I have spent the last 13 years living in the North West, on the Wirral Peninsula but we’re new to Lancashire, and so we’re very much looking forward to getting to know the county - and to getting to know you - in the years ahead.