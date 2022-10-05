Launched on the App Store and Google Play this week, visitors to the coast can download the free app and experience an immersive digital story that brings the pieces of artwork on the beach and promenade to life.

Wyre Council commissioned This Great Adventure, a digital arts company, to create an interactive digital trail to bring to life the tales behind the much loved Mary’s shell, the ogre, the giant paddle, the shipwreck monument and the sea swallow sculpture.

The Ogre is one of the much-loved sculptures on Cleveleys' 'mythic coastline'. Now a new app can tell the scultures' stories in a different way

These five striking structures are from The Sea Swallow book, a specially commissioned children's story written by Gareth Thompson and illustrated by Hannah Magee.

The Sea Swallow is a magical story based on Singleton Thorpe, a village drowned in the sixteenth century, mixed with real life stories from the people of Wyre.

Join daring heroine Mary as she attempts to save her village from a sea ogre and see all she encounters along the way - from a merboy to a golden shell.

Now, this new app allows users to reveal enhanced scenes of sounds and sights through their phone and experience the tale in a new and creative way.

The sculpture of Mary's Shell is a popular feature of Cleveleys' Mythic Coastline

Stephen Broadbent, creator of the seafront sculptures, and artist Hannah Megee, worked with This Great Adventure to help transform the original story book and artworks into interactive 3D media and AR art pieces.

Users can follow the trail on the app which combines adapted and original illustration and animation, 3D digital art, poetry and music.

Coun Lynne Bowen, portfolio holder for leisure, health and community engagement at Wyre Council said: “The story of the sea swallow is well known and loved in Cleveleys.

"It’s great to know that locals and tourists can now enjoy seeing the story come to life. We are excited to invite people to download the app and experience it for themselves.”

Wyre Council says will continue to work with This Great Adventure to develop a series of trails in Fleetwood, as a fun way to learn more about the town’s history and heritage.