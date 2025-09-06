A new 24-hour, indoor padel tennis and pilates facity is set to open at Squires Gate, Blackpool, in October

A 24-hour padel tennis and pilates amenity is set to open in Blackpool after getting the green light from planners.

Just Padel Blackpool (trading as Padel Blackpool Ltd) been granted planning permission to convert a long-vacant industrial unit into a state-of-the-art indoor venue at Squires Gate.

The indoor amenity, expected to open in October, will feature six professional-standard courts, changing rooms, a reception area, and a welcoming social space.

In addition, the premises will also include a studio for Kore Reformer Pilates run by Aimee Baines, who already successfully runs sessions in Lancaster.

Located on Squires Gate Industrial Estate, within Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone, the site offers easy access by road and public transport.

The applicants successfully applied for planning permission for use of premises for indoor padel tennis courts and provision of five cycle parking spaces at Unit 1C of the industrial estate, off Squires Gate Lane.

They were granted temporary planning permission for use of the unit, which has been set at six years and 11 months, at the suggestion of the applicants.

The facility – offering the first indoor padel courts in the area – will be open to all ability levels, from total beginners to seasoned players.

The scheme was designed and submitted by Studio FRI Limited, a Preston-based practice specialising in architecture, planning, and adaptive reuse projects.

Padel tennis is a fast-growing, sociable racquet sport played on a smaller, enclosed court, combining elements of tennis, squash, and badminton. Played mainly in doubles, it features solid, stringless racquets and a lower-pressure ball, and utilizes the court’s glass and mesh walls as part of the game, similar to squash.

What they say

A spokesman for Just Padel, which already has an amenity in Preston as well as Dubai, said: “Padel is one of the most accessible sports out there It’s fun, social, easy to pick up—and this new venue will open the doors for more people in Blackpool to stay active, meet others, and enjoy something new.”

“Court time at the 24-hour venue will be bookable via the Playtomic app, accommodating shift workers, night owls, and busy families.

“Crucially, the plan includes strong community outreach: partnering with schools, offering women’s sessions, low-cost access, and targeted programming to ensure the space is used by a wide mix of residents.”

Reformer Pilates, meanwhile, is a dynamic, low-impact workout performed on a specially designed machine that uses springs and resistance to improve strength, flexibility, posture and core stability.

Aimee Baines said: “At Kore, we have a team of fully trained expert instructors – including some physio-led classes – making it accessible to all ages and fitness levels, from beginners to athletes.

“Pairing Pilates with padel is a fantastic way to give the community something fresh and inspiring.”

The planning officer at Blackpool noted that there were reservations about granting the application, namely because it would accommodate only a relatively small number of staff, in a large buiding specifically earmarked for attracting larger scale employment to the area.

The officer’s report concluded: “Whilst the provision of sporting facilities would be in accordance with (planning policy), the amount of positive weight attracted by that factor does not outweigh the negative weight.

“However, use of the site as proposed is considered to represent sustainable development in the short term in the current circumstances. On this basis, a temporary planning permission should be approved.”