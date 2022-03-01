Beccy Meadowcroft, a mother of three who has recently moved into a new home opposite Hope Street Park, is delighted with the facilities there – the legacy of the Friends group which recently decided to call it a day 13 years after being formed.

During the group’s tenure, money was raised for state-of-the-art play facilities for all ages there as well as a plush new pavilion overlooking the park’s bowling greens.

The group announced late last year that it was closing down, feeling that its work was done – but Beccy feels there is potential for even more to be added to the offering at Hope Street and, among several ideas still in the early stages, hopes to host mum and toddler and other gatherings as well as perhaps introducing a nature trail.

Beccy Meadowcroft at Hope Street Park

“It was the attraction of the park which clinched us going for this new home across the road from it in Hope Street.

“We lived on the other side of St Annes and the town has lots of green space, but to access much of it, main roads needs crossing the traffic is busy.

“The great thing about Hope Street is that it is a quiet road with this wonderful park literally on the doortstep.”

Beccy, whose three children Jack, Oscar and Vince, are aged 12, seven and six respectively, and already revelling in the play facilities, is meeting Fylde Council representatives in the coming weeks to talk through plans and she the backing of the Friends, who said a key factor in their decision to close down was that no new, younger people were stepping forward to carry on their work.

Ian Roberts, chairman of the Friends throughout their tenure, said: “Beccy is enthusiastic about organising, for example, activities for mums and children and drop in social events in the Pavilion for people who may be feeling isolated.

“This is not reviving the Friends group; neither of us can see a requirement at this point for her to have a formal committee and officials as the Friends did.

“That formality was necessary for us to obtain the funding to redevelop the park’s facilities but Beccy’s ideas can hopefully be realised without the need for that.

“Once the new picnic tables and benches the Friends are funding have been installed this spring we can close that chapter with a well deserved feeling of satisfaction and see what the next chapter brings under Beccy’s guidance.”

