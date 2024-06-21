National Take Your Dog to Work Day: 11 adorable pictures of your furry friends in the office

By Emma Downey
Published 21st Jun 2024, 15:33 BST
Today might be the best day in the work calendar – not because it’s Friday but because it was also bring your furry friend into work.

It’s National Take Your Dog to Work Day and what better excuse for more gorgeous pictures of our fur babies.

Take a look at these top 11 sent in by readers guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

This dog is giving the Sunday scaries before work on Monday vibes. Owner Mark McDonough said his dog didn't want to go to work with him today.

1. National Take Your Dog To Work Day

This dog is giving the Sunday scaries before work on Monday vibes. Owner Mark McDonough said his dog didn't want to go to work with him today.Photo: Mark McDonough

Photo Sales
Meet gorgeous seven-year-old Labrador Ruby - she's telling her mum to stop working and give her a treat!

2. Ruby

Meet gorgeous seven-year-old Labrador Ruby - she's telling her mum to stop working and give her a treat!Photo: Claire Lark

Photo Sales
Meet Rosie - she loves the working from home life!

3. Rosie

Meet Rosie - she loves the working from home life!Photo: Nicky Maddock

Photo Sales
Oscar's got his jacket on and is ready for work.

4. Oscar

Oscar's got his jacket on and is ready for work.Photo: Lisa Dawson

Photo Sales
Heather Louise's dog decided to take an early lunch break!

5. National Take Your Dog To Work Day

Heather Louise's dog decided to take an early lunch break!Photo: Heather Louise

Photo Sales
'Did someone say work?'

6. Dude

'Did someone say work?'Photo: Beverly Claire Dobson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page