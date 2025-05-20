We asked our lovely readers to send us in pictures of all their gorgeous fur babies they rescued and made safe.
Take a look at some heartwarming pictures of them living their best, happy lives.
1. National Rescue Dog Day
National Rescue Dog Day: 21 adorable pics of readers’ beloved pooches living their best life Photo: UGC
2. Coco
Everyone meet adorable teacup Chihuahua.Coco. Photo: Susan Draczuk
3. National Dog Rescue Day
Damien Tinker sent in this cute pic. Photo: Damien Tinker
4. Mackie
Meet Mackie whose owner Hayley Goldman says is the best thing she ever did. Photo: Hayley Goldman
5. Pippa
Samantha Jones Bulgarian rescue Pippa. Photo: Samantha Jones
6. Sybil
Romanian sheepdog cross corgi, Sybil, who is nearly four, and came all the way from Romania thanks to Lucky's Legacy Rescue. Photo: Lynda Cairns