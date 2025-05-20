National Rescue Dog Day: 21 adorable pics of readers’ beloved pooches living their best life

By Emma Downey
Published 20th May 2025, 16:46 BST
Today is National Rescue Dog Day which highlights the many amazing dogs in shelters around the country who deserve a second chance at a forever home.

We asked our lovely readers to send us in pictures of all their gorgeous fur babies they rescued and made safe.

Take a look at some heartwarming pictures of them living their best, happy lives.

1. National Rescue Dog Day

National Rescue Dog Day: 21 adorable pics of readers’ beloved pooches living their best life Photo: UGC

Everyone meet adorable teacup Chihuahua.Coco.

2. Coco

Everyone meet adorable teacup Chihuahua.Coco. Photo: Susan Draczuk

Damien Tinker sent in this cute pic.

3. National Dog Rescue Day

Damien Tinker sent in this cute pic. Photo: Damien Tinker

Meet Mackie whose owner Hayley Goldman says is the best thing she ever did.

4. Mackie

Meet Mackie whose owner Hayley Goldman says is the best thing she ever did. Photo: Hayley Goldman

Samantha Jones Bulgarian rescue Pippa.

5. Pippa

Samantha Jones Bulgarian rescue Pippa. Photo: Samantha Jones

Romanian sheepdog cross corgi, Sybil, who is nearly four, and came all the way from Romania thanks to Lucky's Legacy Rescue.

6. Sybil

Romanian sheepdog cross corgi, Sybil, who is nearly four, and came all the way from Romania thanks to Lucky's Legacy Rescue. Photo: Lynda Cairns

