National petition launched over closure of Disney stores like Blackpool's

Blackpool's Disney store is to close this weekend

The store in Blackpool, based in the Houndshill Shopping Centre, will close down at the weekend spelling the end of long presence in the resort.

Disney opened its store in the resort on Victoria Street in 1996 before moving to to the current site in 2011 - but the entertainment giant’s retail operation has undergone a change of business plan.

It has announced that all of its UK stores are to close apart from the flagship ranch in London.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But fans of the stores have not taken the news of the nationwide Disney closures lying down.

Sam Cummins, of Cardiff, started the petition and it has now gathered more than 12,700 signatures, with the aim of achieving 15,000, which would make it one of the top petitions via the Change.org platform.

Sam said: “The stores will all be closed by September 2021.

“This means all of the magical Disney stores that have been on our high streets for many years will soon disappear.

“Not everyone is fortunate enough to live near the Oxford Street store and the UK doesn’t have its own Disney Park, the closest being Disney Land Paris which is not even in our country.

“These stores are our gateway to the magical world of Disney.

“It allows the people of the UK to experience the Disney magic first hand - but soon all that will be gone.

“We can’t let these magical places disappear.”.”