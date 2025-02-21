We asked readers to send in some cute pics of their furry friends to celebrate.
Take a look at some fabulous cats and dogs.
1. Rocky
Meet the fluffiest cat in the world - Rocky. Photo: Kelly May Cull
2. Sheldon
Gorgeous Sheldon looks like he has been caught in the act. Photo: Sean Gleaves
3. Ruby
Goregous girl Ruby likes to watch over her owner Claire while she works. Photo: Claire Lark
4. Ted
Say hi to adorable Cockapoo Ted. Photo: Catherine Musgrove
5. Oliver
And of course Ted's sibling Oliver. Photo: Catherine Musgrove
6. Lucy
Stacie Robinson sent in this adorable pic of Lucy the cat. Photo: Stacie Robinson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.