By Emma Downey
Published 21st Feb 2025, 14:37 BST
Thursday marked National Love Your Pet Day – and what better excuse for more pictures of them!

We asked readers to send in some cute pics of their furry friends to celebrate.

Take a look at some fabulous cats and dogs.

1. Rocky

Meet the fluffiest cat in the world - Rocky. Photo: Kelly May Cull

2. Sheldon

Gorgeous Sheldon looks like he has been caught in the act. Photo: Sean Gleaves

3. Ruby

Goregous girl Ruby likes to watch over her owner Claire while she works. Photo: Claire Lark

4. Ted

Say hi to adorable Cockapoo Ted. Photo: Catherine Musgrove

5. Oliver

And of course Ted's sibling Oliver. Photo: Catherine Musgrove

6. Lucy

Stacie Robinson sent in this adorable pic of Lucy the cat. Photo: Stacie Robinson

