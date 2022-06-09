Carers Week 2022 will draw to a memorable climax on Sunday, June 12, with a giant circus themed party for 39 carers and their siblings at Blackpool Tower.

The carers aged from five to 17 will have the opportunity to learn circus skills including juggling and plate spinning along with the chance to take part in circus crafts, face painting, balloon making and even test their skills on a bucking bronco.

It is being hosted by a group of Lottery winners from across the region, including Andrew and Natalie Cunliffe, from Blackpool, who won £1m on a scratchcard in 2016

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew and Natalie Cunliffe from Blackpool celebrating their National Lottery scatchcard win

Andrew said: “We do lots of events to support various charities together with other winners throughout the year. It is wonderful to give something back in this way.

“We are really looking forward to making this an extra special day for all of the young carers in Blackpool this Sunday and ensuring it is a day they will never forget.”

The Tower is a very special venue for the Cunliffes. Six years ago, they celebrated their lottery win – and engagement – with flowers and Champagne at the seafront landmark where they had met in 2011.

Last Christmas, Andrew and Natalie delivered 18 hampers to Lancashire’s older people’s charity, Age Concern Central Lancashire.

For Natalie, it was her second time visiting the charity, as the previous year she was part of a team of National Lottery winners who formed a Christmas Elf Hamper task force to create 100 luxury hampers for the Age Concern Central Lancashire.

Back in 2018, the Cunliffes visited Asda in Hindley - the store in which Andrew purchased the lucky scratchcard two years earlier - to unveil a gold lottery playing station, in the hope that their good fortune may now rub off on others.

Andrew, a construction company site manager, was working on a site in Hindley when he was sent on a supermarket run to get some tea bags for his workmates.