National Lottery winners bring smiles to faces of Blackpool Young Carers with treat at Blackpool Tower

Young carer Sophia Hall with circus performers Lynne Mulley and Andrea O'Brien at the Blackpool Tower event.

The kind-hearted winners, with a combined wealth of almost £40m, hosted a giant circus themed party for the 39 carers and their siblings at Blackpool Tower.

During the afternoon of fun, which brought Carers Week 2022 to a close, the carers aged from five to 17, had the opportunity to learn circus skills including juggling and plate spinning. The young carers also had the chance to take part in circus crafts, face painting, balloon making and even test their skills on a bucking bronco!

Andrew Gunn, respite lead at Blackpool Young Carers, said, “It really was an absolutely fantastic afternoon. We cannot thank the National Lottery winners enough.

Blackpool lottery winners Andrew Cunliffe and Natalie Cunliffe with performer Kevin Jones.

“These carers work so tirelessly and it was so lovely to see them having an afternoon packed with so much fun. Just to see the smiles on their faces meant everything.

“It was wonderful for their parents and guardians to be able to sit back, relax and watch their children having so much fun – but actually learning new skills at the same time.”

The National Lottery winners involved included Blackpool couple Andrew and Natalie Cunliffe, who won £1m on a scratchcard in 2016.

Andrew said: “We do lots of events to support various charities together with other winners throughout the year. It is wonderful to give something back in this way.”

Maddison and Amelia Highfield have fun with a balloon monkey at the young carers' party at Blackpool Tower

Blackpool Carers have received £1.2m of National Lottery funding over the years, including most recently, a grant for £297,544 for their Family Focus project which will allow them to continue their work supporting the young carers of people affected by mental health and/or substance misuse and their families.

This young man practises the skills of plate-spinning at the young carers' party at Blackpool Tower

This skill being passed on at the young carers' party at Blackpool Tower was all about balance

Everybody had a great time at the National Lottery young carers' party at Blackpool Tower

Circus performers were delighted to pass on the benefit of their skills at the young carers' party at Blackpool Tower

This young man was among those having fun galore at the young carers' party at Blackpool Tower

A totalof 39 young carers and their siblings took part in the National Lottery party at Blackpool Tower. Picture: Anthony Devlin