The mystery man, known only as Mr. E from Lancashire, won £350,000 after scooping the top prize in the Lotto HotPicks draw on Wednesday, February 22.

The lucky Lancashire local , who played a personal selection of random numbers via the National Lottery app, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games

He joins Mr. R, also from Lancashire, who won £1M on EuroMillions last month.

A lucky person from Lancashire has won big on the National Lottery's Lotto HotPicks draw

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations to Mr. E for winning this fantastic prize!

“Lotto luck clearly lives in Lancashire.”

Players can buy tickets in retail outlets, play online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app.

Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is automatically checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize.

You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.

Whether you choose your own numbers like Mr. E or prefer to play using a Lucky Dip selection, national-lottery.co.uk makes playing simple and easy.

By setting up an online National Lottery Direct Debit you can guarantee that you never miss out with the added bonus of having no ticket to worry about or numbers to check.

At national-lottery.co.uk, players can buy tickets for all of The National Lottery’s draw-based games including Lotto, Set For Life, EuroMillions and Thunderball.

Once they have registered and set up an account, they can also play a range of online Instant Win Games.

Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30M is generated each week for National Lottery-funded projects.

This money helps support everything from the local charity making a difference where you live through to helping our nations' athletes win medals at last summer’s Commonwealth Games.