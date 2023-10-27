National Black Cat Day 2023: 29 pictures of the gorgeous furballs in celebration of the cute felines with nine lives
Today (October 27) is National Black Cat Day – a day to promote their well-being and also to dispel myths and superstitions surrounding them.
By Emma Downey
Published 27th Oct 2023, 15:39 BST
It’s also an opportunity for cat lovers and animal shelters to raise awareness about black cat adoption, advocate for their welfare, and find loving homes for black cats in need.
We asked you to send in photos of your moggy and you didn’t disappoint.
Take a look at these cuties.
