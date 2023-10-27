News you can trust since 1873
National Black Cat Day 2023: 29 pictures of the gorgeous furballs in celebration of the cute felines with nine lives

Today (October 27) is National Black Cat Day – a day to promote their well-being and also to dispel myths and superstitions surrounding them.
By Emma Downey
Published 27th Oct 2023, 15:39 BST

It’s also an opportunity for cat lovers and animal shelters to raise awareness about black cat adoption, advocate for their welfare, and find loving homes for black cats in need.

We asked you to send in photos of your moggy and you didn’t disappoint.

Take a look at these cuties.

Today is National Black Day 2023 - check out some of the gorgeous pictures our readers submitted

1. National Black Cat Day 2023

Today is National Black Day 2023 - check out some of the gorgeous pictures our readers submitted Photo: UGC

This cutie has chosen a very good hiding place!

2. National Black Cat Day 2023

This cutie has chosen a very good hiding place! Photo: Jen Crewe

Shaggy, on bathroom watch

3. National Black Cat Day 2023

Shaggy, on bathroom watch Photo: Larraine Eastwood

Beautiful Star who is 14 years young!

4. National Black Cat Day 2023

Beautiful Star who is 14 years young! Photo: Judith Rodger

4-year-old Pepsi

5. National Black Cat Day 2023

4-year-old Pepsi Photo: Janet Iddon Peet

The beautiful milley

6. National Black Cat Day 2023

The beautiful milley Photo: Angela Hutchinson

