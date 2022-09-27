Nathaniel shows how to save the life of a loved one with a call to ambulance service

That’s the message to parents and guardians from the North West Ambulance Service following several instances of young children saving the life of a loved one.

The service has released a series of real junior live saver stories praising children who have called 999 a part of a wider initiative which includes an educational resource, the Ambulance Academy, to help guide children, young people and teachers on how to use its services – and among them is an heroic six-year-old from Blackpool referred to simply as Nathaniel, who was just six at the time he saved mum Lisa’s life by calling 999 after she suffered a severe asthma attack.

The incident happened as Lisa and Nathaniel were walking home from the shops and Lisa started to feel her chest tightening up.

Nathaniel with mum Lisa.

Lisa tried her best to remain calm but was very aware her asthma had been playing up a couple of days previously.

When they got home, Lisa couldn’t catch her breath, she started to panic as it was only her and Nathaniel at home at the time.

As her airways started to close, she couldn’t speak, and Nathaniel stepped in.

The North West Ambulance Service is encouraging parents and guardians to ensure their children know how to make the vital call in the vent of an emergency.

Nathaniel immediately picked up their house phone, dialled 999 and explained to the emergency call handler what was happening, giving their address.

Lisa said: “When I first moved into my new house, it was just Nathaniel and me. I remember a vacuum cleaner wire at the top of the stairs and my foot getting caught. I ended up falling down the stairs.

“Luckily, I was okay, but it made me think if something serious happens and it is just the two of us, I need to make sure Nathaniel is prepared.

"I started to teach him what he should call 999 for, how to do so and helped him memorise our address.

“When an ambulance went past, with its sirens, I would broach the subject so he knew it wasn’t a scary thing. I made him aware ambulances are there to help people.

“Never in a million years did I think he would have to do it or was sure if he would as he is such a timid little boy but when it counted, he put his learning to the test. I am so proud of him.”

Ged Blezard, North West Ambulance Service director of operations, said: “Teaching our children and future generations the right reason to call 999 could save your life - we have had callers as young as four call us because their parent is unconscious.

“Nathaniel acted calmly in what must have been a very frightening situation. By calling 999 and answering questions, he was able to make sure we were able to get help to his mum as quickly as possible.

“We are asking parents and guardians to make sure they take five minutes with their children and explain when to call 999, especially if the adult is not awake. It is important children know their address and postcode so if they need to call 999 we can get an ambulance to them as quickly as possible.“

Make sure your children know:

How to call 999

Their home address