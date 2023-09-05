Graham Nash was one of pioneers of popular music as we know it and is still in great form 60 years into his glittering career.

Graham Nash was presented with a stick of Blackpool rock on stage at the Festival. Picture: Dave and Darren Nelson.

His name is already writ large into the music history books for his work as a member of The Hollies, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young and as a solo artist whose latest album Now came out in May.

He was on the Woodstock bill with CSNY but amid all his achievements, he had never previously played a solo concert in Blackpool, where he was born in 1942 following his mother’s wartime evacuation from Salford.

Fifty six years on from his last show in the resort with The Hollies, he made history by topping the bill on the Saturday of three-day British Country Music Festival at the Winter Gardens – and provided a glittering highlight of a weekend packed with memorable performances.

Megan McKenna performs at the Festival. Picture: Dave and Darren Nelson.

His classic tracks such as Our House and the encore Teach Your Children left the audience in the Empress Ballroom enthralled.

As soon as he strode on stage to rapturous applause, he made reference to having been born in the resort and just to make him feel at home, after he had said it would be good to get some Blackpool rock, several sticks were promptly produced, to his clear delight.

While Nash’s historic appearance was the headline performance, there was also so much more to enjoy, including songwriters’ carousels, on two other stages, the Horseshoe Bar and The Arena, as well as the Empress.

Sixty years younger than Graham but set for a big future after supporting the likes of The Who and Jools Holland on tour, Kent singer-songwriter Isabella Coulstock opened the main stage on Friday and left a big impression with her first band concert, returning the following day for a solo acoustic set – the only act at the Festival to feature twice.

Graham Nash performing at the British Country Music Festival at Blackpool's Winter Gardens. Picture: Dave and Darren Nelson.

Irish star Donna Taggart topped the bill on Friday to great acclaim, while Sunday headliners Campbell Jensen, featuring country legend Glen Campbell’s daughter Ashley, were also in great form.

Essex’s Megan McKenna wowed the audience with a country version of Sweet Caroline among her Saturday set, while scores of other acts impressed throughout a weekend which revelled in a wonderful atmosphere.