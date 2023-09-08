News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
10-year-old boy dies following hotel incident
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Child left fighting for life after receiving electric shock at Tiffany's Hotel
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Narrative verdict returned at inquest of man who went without oxygen for 25 minutes at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

A 71 year old man had no oxygen for 25 minutes after an intubation tube was incorrectly inserted during a procedure in hospital, an inquest heard.
By Richard Hunt
Published 8th Sep 2023, 17:05 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 18:36 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A narrative verdict was returned by assistant Blackpool and Fylde coroner Louise Rae in the case of Graham Hargreaves, who died in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on January 4, 2020.

Mr Hargreaves, as retired accounts office worker from Rossendale had undergone the removal of right lung (right pneumonectomy) because it was cancerous, on December 30 2019 but despite the patient’s good progress, a further procedure was needed when he deteriorated.

Read More
Hospital pledges to listen to staff when it comes to patient safety in wake of L...
Graham Hargreaves died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in January 2020.Graham Hargreaves died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in January 2020.
Graham Hargreaves died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in January 2020.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After entering the anaesthetic room he died from a fatal cardiac arrest, five days after the initial operation.

Ms Rae found that a hypoxic brain injury, caused by the resulting lack of oxygen, was a contributory factor in his death.

However, pre-existing heart conditions were also included as ‘cause of death’ factors, with the inquest hearing Mr Hargreaves heart would have been under extra pressure because he had only lung.

Expert’s view on tube

Blackpool Victoria HospitalBlackpool Victoria Hospital
Blackpool Victoria Hospital

It transpired that the pathologist who examined Mr Hargreaves after his death, Dr Mark Sissons, had been unaware of any issue in the anaesthetic room and had therefore not taken the brain injury into account, listing only cardiac arrest and his heart conditions as the causes of death.

Hide Ad

However, the issues had come to light later, leading to the inquest at the request of Mr Hargreaves’ relatives.

Hide Ad

On the final day of the three-day inquest at Blackpool Coroner’s Court in the town hall, Ms Rae accepted that the intubation tube had wrongly been inserted into Hargreaves oesophagus, causing oxygen to enter his stomach instead of lungs.

The intubation had been overseen by consultant anaesthetist, Dr Noel Gavin.

Dr Gavin had stated on the second day of the inquest, that the double lumen tube, needed to ventilate the patient, had been fitted correctly.

Hide Ad

He stated that he could clearly recall seeing the vocal chords as the tube passed down.

However, there was no capnography trace (relating to carbon dioxide levels) recorded on the monitor which, according to independent expert witness Professor Jonathan Hardman, was indicative of an incorrectly placed lumen tube.

Hide Ad

Professor Hardman had also stated Mr Hargreaves’ abdomen was found to have become distended during intubation, with the only explanation being that the tube had been wrongly placed in the oesophagus.

The court had also heard from Dr Manoj Purohit - consultant cardiothoracic surgeon at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, who had carried out the initial removal of the lung.

Hide Ad

Dr Purohit, in his statement, had disagreed with Dr Gavin’s account that the cardiac arrest had occurred before intubation, believing it had occurred afterwards.

Narrative verdict

Recording the narrative verdict, Ms Rae concluded that the medical cause of Mr Hargreaves’ death was acute cardiac failure, as well as the hypoxic brain injury, along with pre-existing coronary artery atherosclerosis, myxoid degeneration of the mitral valve, as well as hypertensive heart disease.

Post operative bleeding after the right pneumonectomy for carcinoma was also included.

Hide Ad

Ms Rae also stated: “Oesophageal intubation in itself is not a failure to provide basic medical attention.

Hide Ad

“For the avoidance of doubt, even if I felt oesophageal intubation ought to be regraded as “basic medical attention”, failing to recognise and correct oesophageal intubation would not be categorised as a gross failing in the context of coronial neglect.”

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was approached for a comment.

Related topics:Fylde