Summer time is surely an excuse for a new set of nails! But where is the best place to go?

The Gazette asked its readers ‘where are the best nail salons in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast?’ and we received over 600 suggestions.

Although many people did suggest individual at-home technicians, to narrow down the selection, we have only collected the larger nail salons that received shout outs.

Even then, there was plenty to choose from, so we have picked out 10 of the most mentioned salons.

Take a look below:

Sorority House Salon & Training 89 Abingdon St, Blackpool FY1 1PP

Emporium Nails & Spa 70 Church St, Blackpool FY1 1HP

PRE Beauty & Aesthetics 46 N Albert St, Fleetwood FY7 6AR

House of Nails 123 Red Bank Rd, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 9HZ

The Nail Studio 116 Highfield Rd, Blackpool FY4 2JF

Infinity Hair Nails & Beauty 144 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9ES

Queen Star Nails 21 Breck Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7AA