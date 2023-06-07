News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia

Nail salons near me: 15 of the best salons in Blackpool according to customers

Summer time is surely an excuse for a new set of nails! But where is the best place to go?
By Aimee Seddon
Published 7th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

The Gazette asked its readers ‘where are the best nail salons in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast?’ and we received over 600 suggestions.

Although many people did suggest individual at-home technicians, to narrow down the selection, we have only collected the larger nail salons that received shout outs.

Even then, there was plenty to choose from, so we have picked out 10 of the most mentioned salons.

Take a look below:

Take a look at some of the best ones around....

1. Blackpool nail salons

Take a look at some of the best ones around.... Photo: Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

Photo Sales
89 Abingdon St, Blackpool FY1 1PP

2. Sorority House Salon & Training

89 Abingdon St, Blackpool FY1 1PP Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
70 Church St, Blackpool FY1 1HP

3. Emporium Nails & Spa

70 Church St, Blackpool FY1 1HP Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
46 N Albert St, Fleetwood FY7 6AR

4. PRE Beauty & Aesthetics

46 N Albert St, Fleetwood FY7 6AR Photo: Google Earth

Photo Sales
123 Red Bank Rd, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 9HZ

5. House of Nails

123 Red Bank Rd, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 9HZ Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
116 Highfield Rd, Blackpool FY4 2JF

6. The Nail Studio

116 Highfield Rd, Blackpool FY4 2JF Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
144 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9ES

7. Infinity Hair Nails & Beauty

144 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9ES Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
21 Breck Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7AA

8. Queen Star Nails

21 Breck Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7AA Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:BlackpoolThe Gazette