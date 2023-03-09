News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Mystic Meg: Lancashire-born astrologer dies aged 80

Lancashire-born astrologer Mystic Meg has died aged 80.

By Catherine Musgrove
59 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 11:07am

Meg – whose real name was Margaret Lake – was born in Accrington in July 1942.

She was raised in a terraced house where her grandmother taught her astrology.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Household name

File photo dated 26/08/2000 of Mystic Meg, arriving for the wedding reception of Anthea Turner and husband Grant Bovey's at the couple's Surrey home.
File photo dated 26/08/2000 of Mystic Meg, arriving for the wedding reception of Anthea Turner and husband Grant Bovey's at the couple's Surrey home.
File photo dated 26/08/2000 of Mystic Meg, arriving for the wedding reception of Anthea Turner and husband Grant Bovey's at the couple's Surrey home.
Most Popular

She studied English at the University of Leeds, and joined the News of the World as a sub-editor, eventually becoming deputy editor of its weekend colour supplement Sunday. In the 1980s she changed her name to Eileen Anderson and became the paper's regular astrologer.

Read More
Punch Bowl: Five people fined a total of £45,875 for illegally demolished Grade ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In 1994 she became a household name after appearing on the National Lottery TV show, and went on to write a horoscope column for The Sun for nearly 23 years.

Flu

Today (March 9), the newspaper reported that she had died earlier this morning after being admitted to a hospital in Paddington, London, suffering from the flu.

Her longtime agent, Dave Shapland, told The Sun: “Without any question, she was Britain’s most famous astrologer by a million miles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Nobody came close to Meg in that respect. She was followed by millions in this country and also around the world.

“She even became part of the English language – if a politician, somebody from showbiz or ordinary people in the street are asked a tricky question they will say ‘Who do you think I am, Mystic Meg?’

“It shows what an impact she made.”

Blackpool beach

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As part of a Celebrity Child’s Play book released for Children in Need in 2002, Meg spoke about holidaying in Blackpool.

In it she wrote: "My first visit to the seaside was a special day out in Blackpool to celebrate my seventh birthday. My other big present was a hand-knitted swimsuit. I was allowed to choose the colours for the wool - a clashy mixture of red and orange - and helped my granny to knit it."My grandmother (kindness itself) used to undo my dropped-stitches when I went to bed and re-knit it perfectly - such an encouraging thing to do. I was so intrigued by the sea, so proud of my perfect swimsuit until I walked into the water, then walked out again, with the knitted swimsuit absorbing the water and stretched to way below my knees."Everyone thought it was funny, and so did I - eventually. And, no, none of my fortune-telling family saw it coming."

LancashireAccringtonFlu