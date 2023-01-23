Known only as Mr. B from Lancashire, he won £176,452.90 after matching the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on Tuesday January 3. The lucky Lancashire local has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “What incredible news for Mr. B for winning this fantastic prize, he can look forward to making amazing memories as the latest National Lottery winner.”

He is just the latest winner from Lancashire. A lucky man from Lancashire won a huge cash prize in the National Lottery’s Set For Life draw on Boxing Day, winning £10,000 a month for a year after matching five numbers in the the Set For Life draw. The mystery winner – known only as Mr. E from Lancashire – said he plans to go on holiday and buy a new car with his prize money.

Mr. E played a personal selection of random numbers via the National Lottery app. Andy Carter said: “What amazing news for Mr. E who can now look forward to receiving £10,000 every month for a whole year and going on a dream holiday. That win will be a Boxing Day to remember!” Last year a man won the £1,000,000 lotto prize by matching five main numbers plus the bonus ball in the draw on Saturday, September 17.

