My three best things to do on the Fylde Coast next week
Blackpool
First, in Blackpool, a screamingly funny supernatural farce called Blithe Spirit is on at Blackpool Grand Theatre from Tuesday, October 28 to Saturday, November 1.
This perfect Hallowe’en treat stars BAFTA winning actress Susan Woolridge as the eccentric medium Madame Aracti who is invited to conduct a séance at the home of novelist Charles Condomine and accidentally summons the mischievous ghost of his first wife, Elvira.
Tickets start from £15.
You can read our chat with Susan here.
Lytham St Annes
Second, in Lytham St Annes, Stewart Copeland - best known as the drummer of the band the Police- hosts an ‘evening with’ at the Lowther Pavillion on Sunday, November 2.
Called ‘Have I Said Too Much’, the show sees Stewart talk all about his incredible life as a performer, musician, entertainer and writer.
Standard tickets are £36.50 whilst VIP tickets are £51.50 and meet and greet tickets are £91.50.
Fleetwood
Finally, in Fleetwood, Affinity is hosting a Tiny Villains Trick or Treat Trail between Tuesday, October 28 and Thursday, October 30.
Participants must hunt for the Halloween images that the Tiny Villains have hidden around the centre but beware, there've played some tricks so there will be some that are missing.
There may be a few treats to collect on your hunt too, with a reward to be claimed when you've finished the trail.
This free event runs between 11:00 and 16:00.