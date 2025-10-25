My three best things to do on the Fylde Coast next week

Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to three things to do next week on the Fylde Coast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool

BAFTA winning actress Susan Woolridge plays madcap medium Madame Arcati in Blithe Spirit this October. | submit

First, in Blackpool, a screamingly funny supernatural farce called Blithe Spirit is on at Blackpool Grand Theatre from Tuesday, October 28 to Saturday, November 1.

This perfect Hallowe’en treat stars BAFTA winning actress Susan Woolridge as the eccentric medium Madame Aracti who is invited to conduct a séance at the home of novelist Charles Condomine and accidentally summons the mischievous ghost of his first wife, Elvira.

Tickets start from £15.

You can read our chat with Susan here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lytham St Annes

Stewart Copeland heads to Lytham St Annes next week | Show psoter

Second, in Lytham St Annes, Stewart Copeland - best known as the drummer of the band the Police- hosts an ‘evening with’ at the Lowther Pavillion on Sunday, November 2.

Called ‘Have I Said Too Much’, the show sees Stewart talk all about his incredible life as a performer, musician, entertainer and writer.

Standard tickets are £36.50 whilst VIP tickets are £51.50 and meet and greet tickets are £91.50.

Fleetwood

Affinity is hsoting a halloween themed trail next week | Google

Finally, in Fleetwood, Affinity is hosting a Tiny Villains Trick or Treat Trail between Tuesday, October 28 and Thursday, October 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants must hunt for the Halloween images that the Tiny Villains have hidden around the centre but beware, there've played some tricks so there will be some that are missing.

There may be a few treats to collect on your hunt too, with a reward to be claimed when you've finished the trail.

This free event runs between 11:00 and 16:00.