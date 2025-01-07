My street is so badly flooded it's like a lake - but I can't get the blocked drain fixed

Ricky Jackson wades in the water outside his house in Blackpool

A Blackpool man’s street outside his home is so badly flooded he has to wade through water to reach his car - but he says he is struggling to get someone to fix the blocked drain causing it.

Ricky Jackson, 57, of Ambleside Road, says the drain issue is a major problem because his house is at the bottom of a slope so rain water and melted snow have settled there.

He has tried getting the blocked drain fixed but says Blackpool Council and United Utilities each told him that the other authority was responsible.

Mr Jackson, who works in education, says: “It’s a real problem for me and my neighbours because that water is deep and it’s really cold.

“We shouldn’t have to put up with this, we pay our council tax and water rates - we just want someone to sort the drain out.

“It’s like a lake and it’s been like this since the heavy rain over New Year and the melted snow has added to the problem.

“Cars driving down here won’t pass through it, so they’re going onto the pavement and ruining the grass verges.

“It even stopped me from going to work because the water was too deep to get into the car.

“I phoned Blackpool Council and they told me it was the responsibility of United Utilities.

“When I phoned United Utilities, they said it was down to the council.”

When two men from the council arrived in a van last week, Mr Jackson decided to film them so he could see how they fixed it, but they were unhappy about being filmed and left without completing the work.

He said: “They got angry about me filming and left - i told them I was entitled to film how it was fixed.

“The thought that this water could now be left like this is really concerning.”

Blackpool Council and United Utilities told the Gazette they were looking into the issue.