My guide to the 5 best things to do in and around Preston and Blackpool next week

Each week, I take a look at the vast amount of events and shows on in and around Preston and Blackpool. Below are the five things

Preston

A show called Short Sharp Shocks is on at the Preston Playhouse next week. | Google Maps

First up in Preston, a play called Short Sharp Shocks is on at Preston Playhouse between Wednesday, October 22 and Saturday, October 25.

Presented by the Hall Players, Nightmares Anonymous, the self-help group of your dreams, bring you four darkly comic tales of mystery, murder and the supernatural.

The four tales are called ‘Cross Stitcher’, ‘The Last Laugh’, ‘Uneasy Listening’ and ‘Meat Free’.

The show starts at 7:30pm and tickets start from £12

Chorley

Tom Houghton brings his new show ‘Deep’ to Chorley Theatre on October 22 | Show psoter

In Chorley, the comedian Tom Houghton brings his latest stand up show to Chorley Theatre on Wednesday, October 22.

After a phenomenal, sold-out, international tour, plus, a second round of supporting Milton Jones, the man who asked us, “Do you ski?” is turning everything upside down and asking, “Do you scuba?”.

Tickets are £20.

Matt Richardson also performs at Chorley Theatre next week. | Show poster

The very next night, another comedian heads to Chorley.

Matt Richardson - who you may also recognise as a TV presenter and Dancing on Ice contest- brings his new show ‘Brash’ to Chorley Theatre on Thursday, October 23.

During the show, Matt explores how attempting to navigate a world of mate’s kids, mortgages and village life is proving a challenge for the guy who can’t resist causing a scene.

Tickets are £16

Blackpool

The Wizard of Oz, the Scarecrow and the Tinman in The Wicked Wizard of Oz. | submit

Over on the Fylde Coast, The Wicked Wizard of Oz is on at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens Opera House between Saturday, October 25 and Saturday, November 1.

Presented by the Worlds Biggest Productions, this is a brand-new breath-taking, Cirque staging of the beloved musical the Wicked Wizard of Oz.

Stars of the Winter Gardens upcoming Elf The Musical, Jordan Conway and Kelly Banlaki, take to the stage in this production as the scarecrow and Dorothy respectively.

Complete with a cowardly lion who is afraid to walk the high wire and a giant ten-foot tin-man transformer, they search for the wicked wizard played by the wacky Kev Orkian who runs the Emerald Circus.

Tickets range from £21.75 to £54.20

St Annes

St Annes Square will be the home of a new event next weekend | Fylde Council

Finally, in St Annes, Fylde Fest is on for the first time on Saturday, October 25.

Taking place on the newly redeveloped St Annes Square from 12 noon to 5pm the free public event promises an afternoon of family fun, live entertainment, and local flavour.

Visitors can look forward to artisan market stalls packed with Lancashire’s finest produce, crafts and gifts, alongside irresistible street food celebrating the county’s culinary talent.

Entertainment will then be provided by live music, street performers, storytellers and traditional game, while interactive craft workshops and heritage trails bring Fylde’s history and traditions to life.

For more event suggestions, check out all the shows coming to Lancashire this month here too.