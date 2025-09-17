Music icon Nik Kershaw heads to Fylde Coast this weekend: everything you need to know
Who is Nik Kershaw?
Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Nik Kershaw, now 67, first exploded onto the UK pop scene in 1984.
He released eight global hit singles that year, including ‘Wouldn’t it Be Good’, ‘The Riddle’ and ‘I Won’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’, and spent 62 weeks on the UK Singles Chart, making him the UK's biggest selling solo artist in 194 whilst a year later, he performed at Live Aid.
After stepping out of the limelight to concentrate on writing and producing, Nik wrote Chesney Hawkes’s ‘The One and Only’ and collaborated with stars including Elton John, Lulu, Petula Clark, The Hollies, Ronan Keating, Jason Donovan, Sia,Gary Barlow and Bonnie Tyler.
In 1998, Nik returned to performing and has been crafting critically acclaimed albums ever since.
When and why is Nik heading to the Fylde Coast?
The Bristol born star is hosting an event called ‘Nik Kershaw: Musings and Lyrics’ at the Lowther Pavilion in Lytham on Friday, September 19.
What can we expect from the show?
The show promises to be “an intimate evening of songs, stories and silliness in the company of Nik Kershaw”.
Coinciding with the release of his new book, the evening will see Nick will look back at his long career as well as performing some of his most poplar tracks.
Are tickets still avaialble?
Yes but you must be quick as they are selling fast.
Standard tickets are £25 but some VIP tickets (costing £51) and Mett and Greet Tickets (costing £86) are also still available.
Tickets can be purchased online here.
You can also contact the Lowther Pavilion Box Office on 01253 794221 or by emailing [email protected].
Where else is Nik Kershaw going?
If you can’t make the Lowther Pavillion date, the following shows still have tickets remaining too - we have highlighted the other Lancashire date too.
Sept 18: Palace Theatre, Redditch
Sept 20: City Varieties, Leeds
Sept 21: Floral Pavillion, New Brighton
Sept 24: Corn Exchange, Stamford
Sept 25: New Theatre Royal, Lincoln
Sept 26: Princess Theatre, Hunstanton
Oct 1: Gatehouse Theatre, Stafford
Oct 2: Assembly Rooms, Tamworth
Oct 3: The Atkinson, Southport
Oct 4: The Forum, Northallerton
Oct 5: Carnegie Halls, Workington
Oct 8: The Tiboli, Aberdeen
Oct 9: The Brunton, Haddington
Oct 10: Whitehall Theatre, Dundee
Oct 11: Town Hall, Airdie
Oct 12: Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
Oct 15: Playhouse, Whitley Bay
Oct 16: Mechanics Theatre, Burnley
Oct 17: Huntingdon Hall, Worcester
Oct 18: Walsall Arena & Arts Centre, Walsall
Oct 19: Dudley Town Hall, Dudley
Nov 5: The Forum Theatre, Stockport
Nov 6: Gatehouse Theatre, Colwyn Bay
Nov 7: William Aston Hall, Wrexham
Nov 8: Storyhouse, Chester
Nov 9: Waterside, Sale
Nov 12: West Cliff Theatre, Claton-on-Sea
Nov 13: Chelmsford Theatre, Chelmsford
Nov 14: Princes Hall, Aldershot
Nov 15: Tivoli Theatre, Wimborne
Nov 19: Guildhall, Axminster
Nox 20: McMillan theatre, Bridgwater
Nov 21: Birmingham Town Hall, Birmingham
Nov 22: Cheltenham Town Hall, Cheltenham
Nov 23: Savoy Theatre, Monmouth