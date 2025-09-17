Music icon Nik Kershaw heads to Fylde Coast this weekend: everything you need to know

The music icon Nk Kershaw is hosting a special evening on the Fylde Coast this weekend, and whether you have tickets already or still need convincing, below is everything you need to know.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who is Nik Kershaw?

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Nik Kershaw, now 67, first exploded onto the UK pop scene in 1984.

He released eight global hit singles that year, including ‘Wouldn’t it Be Good’, ‘The Riddle’ and ‘I Won’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’, and spent 62 weeks on the UK Singles Chart, making him the UK's biggest selling solo artist in 194 whilst a year later, he performed at Live Aid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After stepping out of the limelight to concentrate on writing and producing, Nik wrote Chesney Hawkes’s ‘The One and Only’ and collaborated with stars including Elton John, Lulu, Petula Clark, The Hollies, Ronan Keating, Jason Donovan, Sia,Gary Barlow and Bonnie Tyler.

In 1998, Nik returned to performing and has been crafting critically acclaimed albums ever since.

Nik Kershaw is hosting an evening with on the Fylde Coast this weekend. | show poster

When and why is Nik heading to the Fylde Coast?

The Bristol born star is hosting an event called ‘Nik Kershaw: Musings and Lyrics’ at the Lowther Pavilion in Lytham on Friday, September 19.

What can we expect from the show?

The show promises to be “an intimate evening of songs, stories and silliness in the company of Nik Kershaw”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coinciding with the release of his new book, the evening will see Nick will look back at his long career as well as performing some of his most poplar tracks.

Are tickets still avaialble?

Yes but you must be quick as they are selling fast.

Standard tickets are £25 but some VIP tickets (costing £51) and Mett and Greet Tickets (costing £86) are also still available.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

You can also contact the Lowther Pavilion Box Office on 01253 794221 or by emailing [email protected].

Read More The Shawshank Redemption arrives in Blackpool this month with top TV stars

Where else is Nik Kershaw going?

If you can’t make the Lowther Pavillion date, the following shows still have tickets remaining too - we have highlighted the other Lancashire date too.

Sept 18: Palace Theatre, Redditch

Sept 20: City Varieties, Leeds

Sept 21: Floral Pavillion, New Brighton

Sept 24: Corn Exchange, Stamford

Sept 25: New Theatre Royal, Lincoln

Sept 26: Princess Theatre, Hunstanton

Oct 1: Gatehouse Theatre, Stafford

Oct 2: Assembly Rooms, Tamworth

Oct 3: The Atkinson, Southport

Oct 4: The Forum, Northallerton

Oct 5: Carnegie Halls, Workington

Oct 8: The Tiboli, Aberdeen

Oct 9: The Brunton, Haddington

Oct 10: Whitehall Theatre, Dundee

Oct 11: Town Hall, Airdie

Oct 12: Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

Oct 15: Playhouse, Whitley Bay

Oct 16: Mechanics Theatre, Burnley

Oct 17: Huntingdon Hall, Worcester

Oct 18: Walsall Arena & Arts Centre, Walsall

Oct 19: Dudley Town Hall, Dudley

Nov 5: The Forum Theatre, Stockport

Nov 6: Gatehouse Theatre, Colwyn Bay

Nov 7: William Aston Hall, Wrexham

Nov 8: Storyhouse, Chester

Nov 9: Waterside, Sale

Nov 12: West Cliff Theatre, Claton-on-Sea

Nov 13: Chelmsford Theatre, Chelmsford

Nov 14: Princes Hall, Aldershot

Nov 15: Tivoli Theatre, Wimborne

Nov 19: Guildhall, Axminster

Nox 20: McMillan theatre, Bridgwater

Nov 21: Birmingham Town Hall, Birmingham

Nov 22: Cheltenham Town Hall, Cheltenham

Nov 23: Savoy Theatre, Monmouth